Mets unsure if Jacob deGrom will pitch on Sunday

Jacob deGrom (inflamed right lat) played catch and threw a side and felt OK, but the Mets are still not sure if he’ll pitch on Sunday.

"It felt really good but we still want to see how he feels tomorrow when he wakes up and goes through the day and he plays catch again the day before he pitches," Rojas said. "We’ll see how everything goes tomorrow."

Joey Lucchesi was originally slated to pitch on Saturday but Rojas said he wanted to see what happened in Friday’s game before making a final decision.

Prospect Allan to have Tommy John surgery

Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks, the team announced. The righty was the Mets' third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Guillorme not ready

Luis Guillorme (oblique) will not return from the injured list on Sunday as originally thought, and will likely not even be back next week, Rojas said.

It was possible Guillorme would only see the minimal time on the IL but he experienced discomfort Thursday doing "rotational work" and the Mets don’t feel comfortable with him swinging a bat yet.

"We learned a little more," Rojas said. The rotational work with his core "felt bothersome . . . The defensive part he can do – he can get down, he can bend and do things but it’s just when it comes down to swinging and the rotational movement" where a problem arises.

Burger boy

Pete Alonso’s new "Polar Burger" debuted at Citi Field Friday – the first time an active player has collaborated to make his own concession stand item. The burger, which features locally sourced ingredients, and includes a truffle burger patty, caramelized onions and smoked gouda, is on sale for $16.50 at Section 102.

Tickets for first responders

Alonso’s Homers 4 Heroes Foundation has teamed up with Major League Baseball’s Commissioner’s Community Initiative to distribute free tickets to essential workers, healthcare personnel, first responders, educational staff and public transport workers.