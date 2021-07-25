TODAY'S PAPER
Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'felt good' after first time on mound since being shut down, Luis Rojas says

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from the dugout after the fifth inning against Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on June 21. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Jacob deGrom threw a brief bullpen session Sunday morning, his first time throwing off a mound in more than a week after the Mets shut him down with right forearm rightness.

Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets’ ace "felt good."

"What I can say is there was no complaints," Rojas relayed. "He had treatment today, went out, threw. Everything is progressing well as of now. What’s the next step? I don’t know at this point. I will reveal as soon as I know. But this is another step forward for him, another good day."

DeGrom has not pitched since July 7, going on three weeks ago. The Mets aren’t sure yet if he will need a minor-league rehabilitation assignment before being activated from the injured list.

When he was sidelined for about two weeks in May, the Mets had him pitch in one minor-league game to make sure he was OK.

"We gotta see when he throws a full-tilt side [session] and then see how he feels, if he can go there and pitch in a big-league game," Rojas said. "That’s something to discuss. We haven’t yet.

Carrasco closer

Carlos Carrasco tossed three innings (38 pitches), as expected, for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. He allowed no runs and two hits, striking out six and walking none.

That was Carrasco’s third rehab game as he tries to come back from a right hamstring tear initially suffered in mid-March. It also might’ve been his last minor-league outing, though the Mets have said that about each of his games.

"I heard really good things," Rojas said. "Very encouraging."

Extra bases

Edwin Diaz’s wife is set to give birth to their second child any day now, he said. So he will be due for a stay on the paternity list . . . Jose Peraza has participated in glove-only fielding drills the past few days, despite a fractured middle finger on his right (throwing) hand. He has been wearing a split to protect that injury.

