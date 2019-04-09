Jacob deGrom’s career-high scoreless innings streak ended at 27 Tuesday night when Twins catcher Mitch Garver homered leading off the second inning at Citi Field.

Garver hit an 0-and-1 slider over the centerfield fence. The ball bounced off the black wall to the right of the Home Run Apple and came back onto the field as Garver raced around the bases. But second base umpire Tim Timmons immediately made a whirling motion with his right hand to indicate the ball had cleared the fence.

DeGrom last gave up an earned run on Sept. 21, 2018. The 27-inning scoreless streak is tied for eighth best in Mets history with Pat Zachry (1980). R.A. Dickey holds the club record with 32 2/3 innings in 2012.

Garver’s homer had an exit velocity of 104.3 miles per hour. DeGrom was hit harder than that in Minnesota’s shocking four-run third inning.

With the score tied at 1, Jorge Polanco laced a one-out triple to right-center and scored on a wild pitch. Williams Astudillo singled before Eddie Rosario launched a two-run homer to right-center. Garvin followed with a shot to left-center to give the Twins a 5-1 lead.

DeGrom’s major-league record of 31 straight starts allowing three runs or fewer, including 26 quality starts of at least six innings, also ended. Hall of Famer Bob Gibson shares the record for quality starts.

DeGrom left the game after four innings. He allowed eight hits, six earned runs, three home runs and one walk while striking out three.

Tuesday’s game was delayed 25 minutes before first pitch because of a light rain that was barely a drizzle. Travis d’Arnaud was behind the plate for the Mets, his first start since last April 8 after Tommy John surgery. DeGrom threw to Wilson Ramos in his first start and to Tomas Nido in his second.

DeGrom was facing a Minnesota lineup that was almost completely unfamiliar with him – and to him. Only No. 7 hitter Jonathan Schoop had ever faced deGrom (0-for-3 with a strikeout).

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who is 1-for-2 against deGrom, was not in the lineup because there is no DH in interleague play in an NL park.

The Mets hadn’t played the Twins since 2016. They had beaten Minnesota seven straight times dating to June 27, 2010, for what that’s worth (not much).

Is limited experience against a lineup an advantage for the pitcher or hitter? It’s one of baseball’s eternal debates.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway knows this: The Mets had to prepare extra hard for this two-game series because they were so unfamiliar with the 2019 Twins. At least Callaway spent 2013-17 in the same division when he was the Indians pitching coach. Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland is also an AL Central veteran, having spent 2011-17 with the Royals.

“There are challenges because you haven’t seen guys,” Callaway said. “We [dug] very deep and we made sure that we got as much information as we possibly can. We had our advance scout come in today personally to walk us through what he saw, so we did go a little bit above and beyond what we normally would for a series. You have to understand what their players can and can’t do. Dave has seen some of their players a lot. I’ve seen some of their players a lot, so we tried to voice what we have seen in the past.”

Minnesota came into the game with a 5-3 record under rookie manager Rocco Baldelli. The Twins, a playoff team in 2017, went 78-84 last season and fired manager Paul Molitor. They added Cruz, Schoop, C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez to augment a young core.

“They’re a good ballclub,” Callaway said. “They’ve put together a good team over there. They play aggressively. They run the bases aggressively. So we’ve got to do everything right. We’ve got to get the ball in quick from the outfield and play the game the right way to keep their aggressiveness at bay. We did dig deep and feel like we’re very prepared coming into the series.”

The series continues Wednesday. Then it’s back to NL ball against Atlanta, Philadelphia and St. Louis as the Mets go on a 10-game trip.