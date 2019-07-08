CLEVELAND — Jacob deGrom, a three-time All-Star, has been through this midseason routine before, from the oddball questions during media day to watching the Home Run Derby on Monday night to tossing an inning in the exhibition Tuesday.

But this year is different for the Mets’ ace. For the first time, deGrom is sharing his All-Star experience with teammates, accompanied to Progressive Field by Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Their general joyousness at most things in baseball and life seem to have rubbed off this week on deGrom, the grizzled Midsummer Classic veteran.

“That’s what I’m going to enjoy the most, just seeing how excited they are and really rooting for them,” deGrom said. “It’s a cool experience. I told them, my first one, I don’t think I got to enjoy it as much as I would’ve liked to because of how nervous I was. I just said, 'Hey, take it all in and have fun.' They seem to be doing that so far, so I’m excited for them.”

DeGrom is typically reserved when speaking publicly, saving his big smiles for special occasions, such as his last start last year, when he put the finishing touch on his NL Cy Young Award-winning season, or when he finalized his new contract in March.

Monday was one of those occasions. Surrounded by the best in baseball — including Max Scherzer, deGrom’s favorite pitcher to watch, and Clayton Kershaw, another active legend with whom deGrom has become friendly — deGrom seemed most happy to talk about anybody but himself.

“I normally don’t show too much excitement,” deGrom said. “But seeing these two guys [McNeil and Alonso], you can tell they’re really excited.”

To be clear, deGrom is also worth talking about. He ranks eighth in ERA (3.27) and ninth in WHIP (1.09) among qualified NL pitchers. Those results — in a season when offense is at a decade-plus high — and his status as the defending Cy Young winner were plenty to earn deGrom a spot on this year.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, tasked with leading the NL team, indicated deGrom will be his third pitcher in the All-Star Game Tuesday night, after starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and Kershaw, both Los Angeles lefthanders.

DeGrom will try to build on his All-Star success. In 2015, he struck out the side in his lone inning. Last year, he gave up a home run to Mike Trout but retired his other three batters.

Even at 31, in his sixth major-league season and at his third All-Star Game, deGrom sees this as a learning experience. He said the best part of being in Cleveland this week is “just being around the best in baseball.

“You’re considered one of those when you get selected to be here. Just being around it and experiencing, seeing what these guys do, how they carry themselves, how they go about playing this game.”