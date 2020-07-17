Jacob deGrom will not face the Yankees this weekend, but he still is slated to pitch Opening Day.

That is according to manager Luis Rojas, who said Friday the Mets will take it slow with their ace by having him throw 50-60 pitches during a simulated game Sunday at Citi Field. That decision came after deGrom passed another test Friday morning by throwing a routine 17-pitch bullpen session.

“It felt like a regular side [session] for him,” Rojas said.

DeGrom previously said he hoped to take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. But the Mets prefer the more controlled environment, as well as guaranteeing he will be able to reach his desired pitch count as he builds toward the season opener against the Braves on Friday.

A tick behind schedule because back tightness limited him to one inning in a scrimmage Tuesday, deGrom would then be in line for approximately 85 pitches in the first regular-season game, if all goes smoothly.

“Him going to that sim game will help him reach that mark rather than being in a game [against the Yankees] where we make pitching changes, he can get pulled out, some things can happen,” Rojas said. “Right now we’re hoping for that on Sunday and we’re hoping for Opening Day as well.”