Jacob deGrom will get the start Friday despite the day off Thursday, letting him pitch on regular four day’s rest (and maybe squeezing an extra start out of the ace in the process).

Luis Rojas said Tuesday that Seth Lugo and deGrom will swap their spots in the rotation, with Lugo pitching Saturday instead of Friday, in an effort to keep deGrom into his regular routine while also squeezing as many starts from him as the schedule will allow.

“That’s one of the reasons obviously,” Rojas said. But also, “Jake is one of the best pitchers if not the best pitcher in the world and the thing is to keep his routine. He likes to throw every five days. He wants his routine for the five days.”

DeGrom, as has perpetually been the case, is the shining spot in the Mets rotation, and a candidate for the Cy Young award — what would be his third in a row. He’s 3-1 this year with a 1.69 ERA, second best in the National League, behind Yu Darvish. He leads the NL with 70 strikeouts and is on pace for four more starts if Rojas continues to pitch him every fifth day.

More DH time for Pete

Pete Alonso got the start at first and hit fifth Tuesday night, but Rojas said to be prepared to see him plenty in the designated hitter role down the stretch, a move that makes sense both because of Alonso’s defense this year and his success when hitting as a DH. Alonso, who came into Tuesday hitting .226, has hit .290 (9-for-31) as a DH, along with three homers and six RBIs. When playing first, he’s hitting .211 in 114 at bats, with seven homers and 19 RBIs. He also has four errors this year, and -3 defensive runs saved. Though J.D. Davis was the DH Tuesday night, Rojas said the Mets plan to regularly use both Alonso and Robinson Cano at DH.