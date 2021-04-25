It didn’t look like a fair fight when Jacob deGrom fired a two-hit, no-walk, 15-strikeout shutout against the Nationals on Friday night.

DeGrom’s next start will be a step up in weight class when he faces the Red Sox at Citi Field on Wednesday (rare 6:40 p.m. start time).

Boston went into Sunday as the highest-scoring team in baseball. The Red Sox were expected to be an also-ran in the AL East, but are leading the division at 14-9.

With the Mets off Monday and Thursday, manager Luis Rojas had the option of giving deGrom extra rest after his 109-pitch gem. It was only the fourth complete game of deGrom’s career.

But deGrom had an extra day off before that outing, so he will face Boston on the normal four days’ rest.

"Never too early to get excited to watch Jake pitch," Pete Alonso said. "It’s awesome when Jake pitches."

David Peterson will open the two-game series on Tuesday night. Because of off days, the Mets won’t need a fifth starter until next month.

DeGrom extension?

DeGrom is signed through 2023 with a team option for 2024, but it wouldn’t be a shock if the Mets tried to sign him to a contract extension after this season. The sides reportedly had brief talks in spring training.

Owner Steve Cohen was asked by a fan on Twitter on Saturday "what does a deGrom extension look like?"

"Probably a lot," Cohen answered.

Cohen has been quiet on social media since posting about the Mets’ home opener on April 9, but he does answer fans’ questions (usually with snark) from time to time.

Noah checks in

Noah Syndergaard, who faced hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Saturday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, hasn’t had much to say publicly about his rehab. But he has kept his teammates informed, pal Robert Gsellman said.

"It’s definitely hard, especially being down there in Florida by yourself," Gsellman said. "He reaches out here and there so he can talk to us, but I know he’s focused on his routine and what he’s got going on so he can be healthy. Just excited for him to get back."

The Mets hope Syndergaard can join the rotation in June. He hit 97 miles per hour during his one inning of work on Saturday.

"We’re definitely going to be watching something special when he comes back," Gsellman said. "I know he’s put in the right work. He’s in the right spot and the right place and he’s excited to get back. I can’t wait for him to get back."

As for Gsellman, he threw three hitless innings on Saturday after only throwing 2 1/3 innings in the Mets’ first 15 games this season. How was he able to be so effective against the Nationals?

"Staying mentally ready," Gsellman said. "Can’t get down on yourself because you’re not pitching or not playing. So just control what you control and just stay in the weight room, keep your body ready. Just keep going."

Roster move

Righthander Drew Smith, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, was activated from the injured list and optioned to the alternate site.