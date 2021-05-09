TODAY'S PAPER
Jacob deGrom exits Mets' game with apparent injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Jacob deGrom departed Sunday afternoon’s game with trainer Brian Chicklo after an apparent injury right before the sixth inning – possibly a recurrence of the right lat inflammation that caused him to miss one start and put Sunday’s start in question.

The Mets later announced that he was removed as a precaution, and was experiencing right side tightness.

DeGrom, who appeared to be in some discomfort from the start of the game, threw two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning before summoning the trainer.

Despite any discomfort, deGrom had a strong start to the game, retiring the side in order for the first four innings and striking out five. Things began to unravel in the fifth.

He walked David Peralta to lead off the inning and allowed a double to Stephen Vogt – a ball that nearly caused a catastrophic head-on collision between Kevin Pillar and Michael Conforto in right-centerfield. A walk to Eduardo Escobar loaded the bases before Nick Ahmed hit into a 4-4-3 double play, cutting the Mets' lead in half. DeGrom, though, was able to strike out pinch hitter Christian Walker to end the threat.

DeGrom, who ended up walking three in the inning, had only walked four in all five of his previous starts this year.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

