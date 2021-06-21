J

It seems as if every time he takes the mound, Jacob deGrom adds to his mythos. Lowest WHIP through 12 starts of all time? Check. Best earned-run average by a longshot? Also check. Consistency, despite two scary-sounding injuries? He’s got that in the bag, too.

But perhaps just as impressive as the 100-mph fastballs at 33 years old is the fact that Monday proved that he was doing it clean. DeGrom, not missing a start despite suffering from shoulder inflammation his last time out, was the testing ground for MLB’s new foreign substance policy. He was checked twice during the Mets 4-2 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of a doubleheader – umpired examined his glove, cap and belt – and both times came away unbothered, even laughing at the slightly absurd optics.

"Honestly, I didn’t mind it," deGrom said. "It was quick and it went pretty easy…We were told we were going to be checked and it was actually pretty easy walking off the field here."

And it wasn’t as if he was suffering from the absence of Spider Tack or excessive sunscreen, or whatever other concoction pitchers use to better grip the ball: He allowed no runs and one hit with six strikeouts and an atypical two walks over five innings, routinely hitting 100-mph on his fastball. He was pulled after 70 pitches as a precaution, but did notice he began flying open in his later innings. His ERA lowered to 0.50, he hasn’t allowed a run in his last 30 innings. The franchise record for scoreless innings is 32 2/3 set by R.A. Dickey in his 2012 Cy Young season.

DeGrom’s first 12 starts are among the best in history: His ERA is tied for second dating to when earned runs became official in 1912 (NL) and 1913 (AL), and his WHIP (0.51) and opposing batting average (.113) are the best.

"I felt good. I think that’s why we decided that that 70-pitch mark, to say that was enough," deGrom said. "Didn’t want to overdo it and talking to Heff [pitching coach Jeremy Heffner] and Luis [Rojas] in between, they said they thought it was enough…I’ve said it before. I do not like coming out of baseball games. Hopefully, that last one was the last time this year."

And it helps that he seems to have some magical healing ability that allows him to come out every five days, despite a number of ailments. First, it was flexor tendinitis in his right elbow, which threatened to cost him a start, but did not. And then it was shoulder inflammation, which shortened one of his outings, but didn’t knock him out for more than that.

The Mets scored in the first, thanks to some heads up baserunning by Jonathan Villar. Villar led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice and made it to third on a flyout to left that had Abraham Almonte on his heels. Finally, he scored on a wild pitch.

Atlanta's only hit against deGrom came in the fifth, when, with a batter on first and one out, Kevan Smith skied a ball to deep-left center. It appeared to be catchable, but a miscommunication between Albert Almora Jr. and Dominic Smith allowed the ball to drop in and bounce for a ground-rule double.

Smith more than made up for his gaffe in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, he lined a bases-clearing double to the rightfield corner to give the Mets the 4-0 lead.The Braves got two back off Seth Lugo in the sixth, on Ozzie Albies’ 392-foot homer to right.

Afterward, Rojas said he wasn’t sure if deGrom would be a full go for his next outing, though Monday’s performance was encouraging.

"Going through the game, you’re definitely paying attention to each pitch," Rojas said. "There were definitely some that sailed, which was unusual for him…I was always checking and wondering but nothing alarming, so the 70-pitch mark and the five innings was just good enough. We go to the next one now but definitely a huge day for him."

Luchesi has torn UCL: Joey Lucchesi, who was previously placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, has a significant tear in his UCL and could require Tommy John surgery, according to a source. Lucchesi was becoming a formidable presence at the bottom of the Mets rotation, pitching to a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts. He has a 4.46 ERA on the year . . . Robert Gsellman (right lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) were put on tte injured list.. Jeff McNeil was reinstated from the IL and Stephen Tarpley was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse as the 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader.