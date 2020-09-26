With multi-billionaire Steve Cohen taking over the franchise, and the looming return of former GM Sandy Alderson as the team’s new president, making the playoffs this year wasn’t going to guarantee anything for the current personnel on the 2020 Mets.

But not getting to the postseason? To fall short in a year when more than half of the National League qualified?

That’s not a good look for the resume, and an epic fail by these Mets.

Obviously, this was a very challenging season, navigating around the coronavirus while trying to play 60 games in compliance with unprecedented health and safety protocols. I’m surprised we got to the finish.

But these obstacles were not unique to the Mets, and if you listened to GM Brodie Van Wagenen -- along with many of the players -- they did a fine job keeping the clubhouse healthy (aside from those two positives in Miami).

Adversity? Right in the Mets’ own division, the Marlins somehow overcame being shut down for more than a week when 18 players tested positive for COVID-19, scrambled to even field a team, and still clinched second-place Friday night by beating the Yankees in the Bronx.

There were no excuses. And yet the Mets entered Saturday’s doubleheader against the Nationals with less than a 2% percent chance of reaching October, having to win their final three games and then get odds-defying help from three other teams.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So when faced with almost inevitable doom, it wasn’t all that shocking to see Jacob deGrom struggle to hold leads of 2-0 and 3-2 in the eventual 4-3 loss, despite emptying the tank with a season-high 113 pitches over five innings. He can only do so much. DeGrom won’t win a third-straight Cy Young, as his ERA jumped to 2.38 Saturday, but he’s still the best pitcher in the National League -- and yet the rest of this franchise refuses to rise anywhere near his level.

"It’s a tough loss," manager Luis Rojas said. "This is not the season that we anticipated. At the start, we felt that we were going to be part of that playoff group and we didn’t achieve our goal."

DeGrom took those expectations a step further. When asked Saturday to recall his feelings when the expanded playoffs were announced -- it didn’t become official until Opening Day -- the Mets’ ace said that he never even considered the wider safety net.

"I think the goal was to win our division," deGrom said. "That was my goal personally. I think if you ask everybody in there that was the goal: to go out and win a division. And we weren't able to do that."

As for not being one of the NL’s October Eight, deGrom added, "That’s pretty frustrating. I think the level of disappointment is very high."

Saturday’s defeat officially stretched the Mets’ playoff drought to four years, dating back to the wild-card loss to the Giants at Citi Field, and should bring the curtain down on the Wilpon Era, which featured zero titles, one pennant and four postseason trips in 18 seasons.

The Wilpons are exiting Citi Field with $2.4 billion. As for those they leave behind, Van Wagenen and Rojas, the future remains uncertain. Van Wagenen spent a sizable chunk of the Mets’ prospect capital in moves that he felt would accelerate the team’s return to the playoffs. Instead, the first two seasons of his four-year deal will end with the Mets watching them on TV.

As for the rotation Brodie once crowed as potentially the deepest in baseball, it literally crumbled around deGrom, with converted reliever Seth Lugo and rookie David Peterson trying to protect the Mets’ fading hopes down the stretch. Marcus Stroman, a pending free agent, opted-out due to COVID-19 concerns and his absence left a hole that turned out to be crippling.

And Rojas? He seems to have a loyal following in the clubhouse, a benefit of the relationships built in the minor leagues. But too often, the Mets suffered from defensive lapses and a lack of focus on the basepaths, troubling signs that need to be tightened up for a future shot at contending. Will Alderson -- and the next GM -- be amenable to continue along the learning curve with Rojas? Or would they rather choose their own? Given how this Mets’ season unraveled, there’s not a very compelling case for the status quo, aside from the young talent that already was put in place by Alderson’s previous tenure.

"This two-month season isn’t going to define some of our careers," Dominic Smith said before Saturday’s game. "And we still have a little bit of time, you know, with this core group, with some of these pitchers we have. That's all we can look forward to."

Don’t forget Cohen. And Alderson. Those are the only beacons left for the Mets to cling to after their playoff dream finally evaporated Saturday. Not bad for a consolation prize, but this was an unacceptable end.