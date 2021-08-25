TODAY'S PAPER
Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to play catch after MRI on right elbow

Jacob deGrom #48 of the Mets smiles during

Jacob deGrom #48 of the Mets smiles during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
The Mets got good news from their beleaguered ace’s nagging injury Wednesday morning, as an MRI on Jacob deGrom’s right elbow showed enough improvement that he was cleared to play catch, Luis Rojas said.

DeGrom was spotted on the field before batting practice Wednesday playing a light game of catch, the first time he’s done so since going on the injured list. DeGrom first landed on the IL on July 18 with elbow tightness, but subsequent tests have not shown any ligament damage. He hasn’t pitched since July 7. He’s currently on the 60-day IL and is not eligible to return until September 13, though acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday it would likely be longer than that.

Rojas said there’s currently no timetable on deGrom’s return, though the hope is that he’ll be able to get into some big-league action before the end of the season, even if the Mets are out of the playoff hunt. Rojas didn’t know the exact results of the MRI, and if deGrom’s arm is completely clear of swelling and inflammation.

"It would be huge to have him in the end," Rojas said. If the Mets are at "a perfect point in the season where we’re closing the gap or facing our division it would be ideal, but I don’t have a timeline yet with Jake or how things are going to go starting with today’s clearance of playing catch, but it would be huge to have him back."

And playoff race or not, Scott said seeing deGrom pitch in some capacity could provide the team with a better blueprint on how to handle his offseason.

"We’ll see where we are," Rojas said. "We have to see how he progresses playing catch. If there’s a (red) flag at some point, we’re probably going to be smart about it but we’ll just see how we are with him and how the progression is, but this is great news that we got from the doctor today."

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

