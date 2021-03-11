TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets' Jacob deGrom looks in midseason form against Astros

The Mets' Jacob deGrom throws in the first

The Mets' Jacob deGrom throws in the first inning of a spring training game against the Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 6. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With Opening Day three weeks from Thursday and Jacob deGrom on the mound for his second spring training start, Mets manager Luis Rojas threw out the ‘A’ lineup against the Astros at West Palm Beach.

DeGrom was in midseason form, pitching three perfect innings with seven strikeouts against an Astros lineup with only one regular, catcher Martin Maldonado. Not that it probably would have mattered.

DeGrom’s first pitch was clocked at 100 miles per hour and he hit 101 later in the inning as he struck out the last two batters. He went on to strike out the side in the second, giving him five in a row, and then the final two in the third after Robel Garcia managed to ground out to Pete Alonso.

Rojas said he wasn’t trying to provide a batting order preview for the April 1 opener against Max Scherzer and the Nationals. He just wanted to take advantage of a rare spring training night game to get his top players some reps under the lights.

 

The Mets have another night game on Saturday and then one more on March 26. Most baseball people loathe spring training night games. Rojas said he’d like to see more of them to prepare the players for the season and give his staff more time to work with players during the day.

Other than Dom Smith as the designated hitter, Albert Almora Jr. in center and Brandon Nimmo in left, the lineup sure looked like a 2021 preview: Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, Alonso, Smith, Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, James McCann and Almora.

All Rojas would commit to is that Nimmo and Lindor will probably be 1-2 in the regular season order. As of now, there will be no DH in the NL in 2021.

Carrasco update

Carlos Carrasco (sore elbow) is hoping to play catch on Sunday, Rojas said. Carrasco has been shut down since throwing a live batting practice session on Monday, putting his spot on the Opening Day roster in jeopardy. Rojas said Carrasco was feeling better after suffering body aches following his second COVID-19 vaccine.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives Quickley motivated by being left out of All-Star weekend
Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots before a game Six Nets are finalists for Olympic team
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in the bottom Cole pleased with his three-inning stint 
Sandro Mamukelashvili of the Seton Hall Pirates and St. John's NCAA bid likely over after loss to Seton Hall
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders skates against the Islanders excited by NHL deal with ESPN
Northwell Health is one of the Isles' top Best: A return to normalcy at the Coliseum
Didn’t find what you were looking for?