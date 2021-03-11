PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With Opening Day three weeks from Thursday and Jacob deGrom on the mound for his second spring training start, Mets manager Luis Rojas threw out the ‘A’ lineup against the Astros at West Palm Beach.

DeGrom was in midseason form, pitching three perfect innings with seven strikeouts against an Astros lineup with only one regular, catcher Martin Maldonado. Not that it probably would have mattered.

DeGrom’s first pitch was clocked at 100 miles per hour and he hit 101 later in the inning as he struck out the last two batters. He went on to strike out the side in the second, giving him five in a row, and then the final two in the third after Robel Garcia managed to ground out to Pete Alonso.

Rojas said he wasn’t trying to provide a batting order preview for the April 1 opener against Max Scherzer and the Nationals. He just wanted to take advantage of a rare spring training night game to get his top players some reps under the lights.

The Mets have another night game on Saturday and then one more on March 26. Most baseball people loathe spring training night games. Rojas said he’d like to see more of them to prepare the players for the season and give his staff more time to work with players during the day.

Other than Dom Smith as the designated hitter, Albert Almora Jr. in center and Brandon Nimmo in left, the lineup sure looked like a 2021 preview: Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, Alonso, Smith, Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, James McCann and Almora.

All Rojas would commit to is that Nimmo and Lindor will probably be 1-2 in the regular season order. As of now, there will be no DH in the NL in 2021.

Carrasco update

Carlos Carrasco (sore elbow) is hoping to play catch on Sunday, Rojas said. Carrasco has been shut down since throwing a live batting practice session on Monday, putting his spot on the Opening Day roster in jeopardy. Rojas said Carrasco was feeling better after suffering body aches following his second COVID-19 vaccine.