MIAMI — Already, the speculative whispers outside the organization — from fans, from national and local media, from those with other teams — have grown to a steady murmur: How safe is Mickey Callaway’s job?

If this keeps up, those conversations will be happening inside the organization, too.

The Mets lost to the Marlins, 8-6, on Friday night. They are 20-23 and only treading water during what is supposed to be an easy chunk of their schedule. Jacob deGrom was bad, giving up seven runs (six earned) in five innings to by far the worst-hitting team in baseball. Pete Alonso homered twice and J.D. Davis once, but multiple late rallies weren’t enough. In the seventh, Robinson Cano jogged, barely, toward first base on a rally-ending double play.

DeGrom allowed multiple runs in three straight innings, a stretch capped by Jorge Alfaro’s 456-foot homer to center. His final line: five innings, nine hits, seven runs (six earned), no walks, three strikeouts.

Compare that to deGrom’s first two starts against Miami this year — 14 innings, eight hits, one run (earned), two walks, 22 strikeouts — and it tells you a lot about how things have gone for the Mets lately.

DeGrom hasn’t allowed more than six earned runs since June 6, 2017, when he gave up eight to the Rangers. That was the second of back-to-back terrible starts that caused deGrom to simplify his approach and stop obsessing over video of his mechanics, a turning point he cited often during his 2018 Cy Young Award-winning season.

The Marlins, who entered with a team OPS lower than that of the Mets’ pitchers, had scored six runs in their previous six games combined.

It doesn’t help the Mets’ big picture, of course, that many of their best players have underperformed on the year: Cano, Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Nimmo, Wilson Ramos, Jeurys Familia, Todd Frazier.

But the Mets can’t fire those players, really. When teams that expect to win don’t, it is often the manager whose job is often on the line, deserved or not.

Asked Friday afternoon if Callaway’s job was in danger, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen talked around it — and didn’t exactly offer a vote of confidence.

“Our job is to support Mickey and the coaching staff and support the players and we expect to win,” Van Wagenen said. “We’ll continue to hold ourselves accountable for that.”

How does Van Wagenen evaluate the job Callaway has done so far?

“Mickey has been accountable for what we all want,” Van Wagenen said. “I said from the beginning I want to make sure I’m doing the same and I know our players feel the same way. We’ve experienced adversity, we’ve played well at times, and Mickey knows what’s in front of us and we’re looking forward doing just that in games here over the next couple of weeks.”

About those couple of weeks: The Mets are about halfway through a stretch in which they play only the Marlins (11-31) and Nationals (18-25 entering Friday). After winning three in a row, the Mets have lost three in a row. They have two more games in Miami, then four at home against Washington and three against the Tigers, another losing team.

Van Wagenen, in discussing the state of the team, referenced this schedule soft spot repeatedly.

“We have high expectations we were very vocal about when the season started,” Van Wagenen said. “We have not lowered our expectations, and we want to hold ourselves accountable to win games. That’s what we’re looking to do tonight. We recognize this is an important part of our schedule, and we anticipate getting on a roll here and trying to make a run at this thing.”

That roll did not start Friday.