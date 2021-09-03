WASHINGTON — More than a week into Jacob deGrom’s restarted throwing program, whether he will pitch again this year remains an open question, according to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

The Mets’ ace "feels great" so far, Hefner said, as he does nothing more than playing catch as he tries to return from right elbow inflammation. But with a month remaining in the regular season, the team doesn’t know enough yet to say if he can beat the clock.

"It just depends on how he reacts to the throwing," Hefner said Friday. "And it’s no different than if we were in April. The timeline doesn’t change just because it’s the end of the season.

"Obviously, we want him to pitch. But we have to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he’s not only healthy for this season, but he’s also healthy for the rest of his career. So, always weighing those two things, whether it’s in September or October or April or May or whenever."

DeGrom has played catch from up to 75 feet, Hefner said. The Mets would like to see him get to 120-135 feet, but more important is the intensity with which he throws. Hefner added that he has no sense of when deGrom might throw from a mound.

DeGrom declined to comment.

Dom out

The Mets put Dominic Smith on the bereavement list Friday. Manager Luis Rojas indicated he had a death in the family a couple of weeks ago and the family "is doing their thing" this weekend.

"He was in between about going," Rojas said. The family and him connected and he decided on going today. He left this morning."

Smith’s absence made room on the active roster for lefthanded reliever Brad Hand, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Extra bases

Jordan Yamamoto worked four innings in a rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday . . . Despite not arriving at their hotel until 3 a.m. Friday, the Mets went through a full pregame on-field workout. That is the only occasion this series they will do so, with the next days starting at 1 p.m. . . . What is Noah Syndergaard (COVID-19) up to? "Whatever he’s doing on Instagram," Hefner said. "Throwing balls into the mattress." Syndergaard posted on Instagram videos of himself doing exactly that.