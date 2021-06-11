For years now, Jacob deGrom has been unmatched, not only in his mastery of a difficult craft, but for his consistency in performing it.

Where other members of the Mets vaunted 2015 rotation faltered, he never did. He’s pitched for good Mets teams and bad ones, with juiced up balls and dead ones, in front of raucous postseason crowds and the vacuous, foreboding stadiums of a shuttered world.

So when Friday night welcomed a return to normalcy – a crowd of 26,637, the largest in more than 21 months – it was deGrom who welcomed them back. He did it in predictable fashion, which is to say, very, very well. What came next, though, was anything but. DeGrom left the game after six innings with right flexor tendinitis, putting a pall on a celebratory evening and leaving a slew of questions for a rotation that’s already seen its fair share of trials. DeGrom already served an injured list stint this season with back tightness.

DeGrom (6-2) did not allow a baserunner until the fifth inning, a fluke single by Will Myers in six innings of the Mets' 3-2 win over the Padres, who are third in the NL West but nine games over .500. He faced the minimum and drove in two runs but was pulled after 80 pitches and replaced with Miguel Castro, who promptly gave up two runs and left with a stiff neck. Seth Lugo, Aaron Loup and Edwin Diaz didn't allow a run with Diaz getting his 11th save.

The Mets later announced his injury, which is described as the swelling of the tendons in the hand, forearm or wrist that control the hand, according to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

DeGrom’s ERA over 10 starts dropped to 0.56, the lowest-ever recorded ERA in that span since earned runs became a statistic. He allowed the one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Meanwhile, his batting average improved to .400, he has an .840 OPS and with his two-run single in the fifth he’s now driven in more runs (five) than he’s allowed (four).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And the entire time, the crowd was finally, fully there. The MVP chants started about as soon as deGrom took the mound as Citi Field was loud in a way that resembled the 2015 postseason. Those chants only came to a fever pitch in the fifth, when, with a 1-0 lead and two runners in scoring position, deGrom lined a single to left to put the Mets up, 3-0. The whole time, fans danced, they sang, they chanted which are things that were perfectly normal two years ago but seemed like an outright celebration Friday night.

"I know it’s going to be a special moment," Luis Rojas said before the game. "It’s back."

DeGrom’s only hit came in the fifth inning, when Wil Myers poked a single through the hole on the right side of the infield to break up the perfect game. Myers was erased one batter later when James McCann caught him stealing. Before that, deGrom created a bit of history: His strikeout of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the fourth gave him his 100th strikeout in 61 2/3 innings pitched, the fewest innings it’s taken a pitcher to reach the milestone since the mound moved to 60 feet, six inches in 1893, according to ESPN Stats.

The Mets got on board in the fifth, when Kevin Pillar drilled a leadoff double to left and Brian McKinney, coming off a five RBI game, tacked on another, hugging a double up the first base line to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Blake Snell walked Jose Peraza and then, with deGrom up at the plate, balked them over, taking away the bunt and setting up the two-run hit.