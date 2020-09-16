PHILADELPHIA — Jacob deGrom’s night ended early Wednesday. So, too, might have his chances of winning a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award.

He pitched only two innings against the Phillies before exiting the game in favor of Michael Wacha, a starter-turned-long-reliever.

The Mets later announced that deGrom was pulled due a right hamstring "spasm." He chatted with head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner after a difficult second inning and before getting pulled.

With a week and a half left in the season, deGrom has a 2.09 ERA — up from 1.67 to start the night. He had been slated to make two more starts, but now his schedule is unclear.

In addition to any potential physical issues, the abbreviated outing was a major blow to his Cy Young resume. DeGrom ranks fifth in ERA in the National League behind the Reds’ Trevor Bauer (1.71), the Cubs’ Yu Darvish (1.86), the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes (1.98) and the Braves’ Max Fried (1.98). Bauer, scheduled for two more starts, also leads in WHIP at 0.81.

DeGrom began the day as arguably the leader for the top pitching honor. He already won it in 2018 an 2019 — both times getting 29 of 30 first-place votes — and has been looking to become just the third pitcher to do so three seasons in a row, following Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson (who both went on to win four straight).

The first sign of trouble came on his first pitch. Andrew McCutchen lined a 99-mph fastball to centerfield for a single, the sort of high-quality contact that is rare against deGrom.

He escaped trouble that inning but ran into more in the second, when Jean Segura and Andrew Knapp led off with back-to-back doubles. Another run scored on Adam Haseley’s flyout, and still another on McCutchen’s grounder to shortstop.

The inning ended when he struck out Bryce Harper — his first and only of the night — and catcher Wilson Ramos picked McCutchen off first base for a double play.

Tuesday was the first time deGrom allowed as many as three earned runs in a game since Sept. 3, 2019.