Why are the Mets delaying Jacob deGrom?

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from the dugout after the fifth inning against Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on June 21. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom won’t pitch until Sunday at the earliest, manager Luis Rojas said, citing the Mets’ preference to hold him so he lines up to face more NL East opponents.

Rojas added that deGrom was not dealing with any aches or pains as the team headed into the All-Star break last weekend.

"Nothing, no. Nothing. He left OK," Rojas said. "He could take the rest and come in fresher for the second half. But nothing."

Before the Mets played the Pirates on Friday, deGrom tossed a light, 10-pitch bullpen session. He usually does that three days before a start. That suggests he will pitch Monday.

 

DeGrom arrived in Pittsburgh on Friday, a day after most of the rest of the team. Rojas said the Mets allowed deGrom and "a few other guys" to do so since they didn’t have anything to do during a brief team workout at Citi Field on Thursday.

Taijuan Walker, who threw one inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, also is expected to pitch Sunday or Monday. He played catch but did not toss a bullpen session Friday.

"The thought process behind [delaying deGrom] is he’s going to get the same number of starts and he’s going to be able to see our division more in the second half," Rojas said. "That’s what we calculated."

The Mets’ rotation after Marcus Stroman on Friday: Tylor Megill on Saturday, TBA on Sunday, TBA on Monday, TBA on Tuesday.

Rojas again noted that Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) might join the Mets for his next outing after making just one rehab start but emphasized that the team has not settled on his next step.

Carrasco is penciled in to pitch — somewhere — on Tuesday.

Oswalt out

Corey Oswalt (right knee inflammation) is weeks away from returning after receiving a cortisone shot and relocating to Port St. Lucie, Florida. He likely will need a rehab assignment, Rojas said.

