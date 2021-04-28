Jacob deGrom wasn’t as his best on Wednesday night. Boy, did he struggle.

It’s just that struggling for deGrom is allowing one run in six innings to Boston, the top-scoring team in the American League.

And the way the Mets are hitting now, it was enough for deGrom to be the losing pitcher in a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Citi Field.

The Mets were held to two hits, struck out 15 times and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position against four Red Sox pitchers as Boston swept the two-game series. Red Sox relievers retired the final 10 Mets batters, including the side in the ninth.

The Mets had seven hits in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday night.

In his last outing, deGrom threw a two-hit, no-walk, 15-strikeout shutout against the Nationals. On Wednesday night, he gave up three hits, walked one and struck out nine. His ERA went up from 0.31 to 0.51 and his record fell to 2-2.

Mets pitchers struck out 15.

DeGrom opened the game by striking out Enrique Hernandez on a 101-fastball. It looked as if he was going to dominate again.

But in the second, Xander Bogaerts banged a double off the leftfield wall, Rafael Devers scorched a hot-shot to short rightfield that Jeff McNeil turned into a nifty 4-3 out, and Christian Vazquez gave the Red Sox the lead with a double to right-center off an 0-and-2, 102-mile per hour fastball.

Proof that deGrom wasn’t at the top of his game: Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta’s 10-pitch at-bat in the third inning that ended with a strikeout, but only after five consecutive fouls.

DeGrom also allowed a double to Devers with two outs in the fourth. He recovered to strike out Vazquez and then the side in the fifth.

In the sixth, deGrom walked Alex Verdugo, only his fourth walk of the season. DeGrom struck out J.D. Martinez — deGrom’s 59th strikeout — and got Bogaerts to ground out to first to finish his night at 93 pitches.

Pivetta (3-0, 2.81 ERA) went five innings and allowed one hit, walked three and struck out seven.

Pivetta walked the first two batters in the first, including Brandon Nimmo, who returned after missing a game following a cortisone shot in his sore right hip. But Pete Alonso struck out (for the sixth at-bat in a row), Michael Conforto hit a flyout to left and J.D. Davis bounced into a 6-4 forceout.

The Mets didn’t have another at-bat with runners in scoring position until the sixth inning, when slumping Dom Smith was up with two on and two out against righthander Garrett Whitlock. Smith hit a ball about two feet in front of the plate and was thrown out by catcher Vazquez.

Extra bases

The Mets claimed catcher Deivy Grullón off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to the alternate site. Grullón, 25, played in five games combined with the Phillies and Red Sox from 2019-2020, going 2-for-12 . . . Plate umpire Jerry Layne left in the third inning after he was struck on the mask by a foul ball hit by Francisco Lindor . . . Jerry Blevins, the former Mets lefty who announced his retirement on Tuesday, attended the game and received a nice ovation from the crowd.