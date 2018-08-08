In a season of tortured results, muted frustration, and a general lack of offense behind him, the Mets finally supported Jacob deGrom for a change.

Everything seemingly went the talented right hander’s way Wednesday afternoon. The Mets scored five runs with deGrom on the mound. Let that last sentence sink in Mets fans — five runs — as the Mets took the series from Cincinnati, 8-0, before an announced crowd of 24,287 at Citi Field.

Run support has been an issue for the Mets with their Cy Young candidate on the hill this season. His last win came on June 18 in a 12-2 decision at Colorado. Since that game, the Mets had scored just 16 runs in deGrom’s last seven starts before Wednesday (and seven of those runs came in no-decisions against Philadelphia and Tampa Bay when deGrom was no longer in the game).

In fact, the five runs the Mets scored Wednesday with deGrom still in the game were the most the Mets had put up since his June 18 outing in Colorado.

DeGrom (6-7) didn’t have his usual sharpness early — though he showed his usual grittiness — with a pitch count at 60 (including 39 strikes) through the first three innings. He allowed a long fly ball to right-centerfield off the bat of Mason Williams, as Brandon Nimmo made a nice catch against the wall in the fourth.

But the 6-4 deGrom was locked in with five strikeouts in the third, fourth and fifth innings combined. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed four hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. It was the sixth time this season, and 27th for his career, that deGrom reached double digits in strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, including 66 for strikes.

The 2014 N.L. Rookie of the Year has now held opponents to three or fewer runs in 20 straight starts, which is the second-longest, single-season streak in Mets history. (Dwight Gooden had a 24-game streak in 1985.) The 30-year-old has thrown 15 consecutive quality starts, which is the longest current mark in the majors, and is now the longest streak in Mets history. (R.A. Dickey had a run of 14 that went from July, 2011 to April 2012.)

DeGrom helped his own cause in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded, one-out, RBI walk on four pitches that gave the Mets a 2-0 advantage. The next batter, Amed Rosario, made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Brandon Nimmo.

Later, Nimmo scored in the fifth on a single by Austin Jackson to stretch the lead to 5-0. Nimmo’s third double of the day — which tied a franchise record for doubles in a game — capped a three-run eighth inning as the Mets went ahead by eight runs.

DeGrom skirted trouble in the first inning. The Reds had runners on first and second with one out. But deGrom struck out Eugenio Suarez for the second out. Cincinnati attempted a delayed double steal but Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco threw to shortstop Rosario, who ran toward Scooter Gannett -- who fell on purpose -- hoping to allow Phillip Ervin enough time to score from home. However, Rosario alertly ran over and tug Gannett for the third out before Ervin could score.

DeGrom now leads the majors with a 1.77 ERA. The right-hander is fifth overall in WHIP (0.96) and sixth in the majors (and second in the NL) with 183 strikeouts. His counterpart Wednesday, the Reds’ Robert Stephenson, lasted only four innings and allowed three runs and three hits with five walks (including two intentional) and four strikeouts.

But Stephenson and the Reds — whom the Mets are now 21-6 in the last 27 meetings between the teams — were a welcome sight for Mets fans, as the Mets finally gave deGrom the run support he’s deserved.