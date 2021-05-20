MIAMI — Jacob deGrom’s minor-league rehabilitation start Thursday night went about how one might expect when a two-time Cy Young Award winner faces Low-A hitters.

Appearing for the St. Lucie Mets as he comes back a tight lower back, deGrom struck out eight of 10 batters in three scoreless innings against the Cardinals' affiliate. Of the two balls in play, one was a groundout and one was an error.

It is not clear if three innings/41 pitches was the plan for deGrom or if he was pulled early.

DeGrom has pitched once this month, five innings on May 9, when he exited after 68 pitches because of the back problem. He also missed his previous start because of right lat tightness, a separate issue that the Mets believe stemmed from the same source, inconsistencies in deGrom’s delivery.

When he is deemed ready, deGrom will be welcomed with arms wide open by Luis Rojas, the pitching coaches and the depleted pitching staff.

Because of injuries to deGrom and Taijuan Walker — plus Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco — the Mets have just two starting pitchers on their 26-man roster, Marcus Stroman and David Peterson.

Stroman will pitch Friday against the Marlins. The Mets have not revealed a plan for Saturday or Sunday.

A primary option for one of those days: righthander Jordan Yamamoto, who was limited to two innings in his start for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

The Mets acquired Yamamoto in February from the pitching-rich Marlins, who designated him for assignment. He had joined the Marlins as part of the Christian Yelich trade with the Brewers three years prior.

Also, lefthander Thomas Szapucki has not pitched for Syracuse this week, so if he is healthy, he is rested, available and on the 40-man roster. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Mets’ No. 10 prospect (and the top-ranked prospect currently with Syracuse).