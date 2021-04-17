DENVER — Jacob deGrom nearly made history Saturday. Instead, he settled for his first win of the season.

The Mets beat the Rockies, 4-3, in the opener of their doubleheader after a game-winning rally in the seventh inning — the final frame of regulation. Four consecutive hits, including a game-tying pinch-hit double by Jonathan Villar and go-ahead single by Francisco Lindor, put the Mets on top.

Edwin Diaz converted his first save opportunity in the bottom of the inning, striking out the side to finish it off.

The Mets’ four-game win streak is their first since Sept. 9-12, 2019 — just three months of baseball season but two managers, one front office, one ownership change and one pandemic ago.

"Guys are playing really good baseball," manager Luis Rojas said. "We know errors are going to happen, things are going to happen. I’m just really happy that they were resilient. They fought really hard."

They fought enough that deGrom and his 0.45 ERA got their first win in three tries this year. In six innings, deGrom allowed three runs — all unearned — and struck out 14, tying his career high, a mark he reached most recently last weekend.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before the late excitement, deGrom put his name next to Tom Seaver’s again.

He struck out nine consecutive batters from the second through the fourth innings, one shy of the major-league record set by Seaver in 1970. He was the eighth pitcher to reach nine.

DeGrom said that run was "truly business as usual," and he was unaware of what the record was and what his streak was up to.

"That [record] would’ve been nice to reach," he said, "but I fell a little short."

Raising the degree of difficulty of that feat: His start delayed two days by bad weather, deGrom felt off for the first inning-plus. But he made a mechanical tweak, flipping a switch seemingly mid-inning, and began dominating.

"It’s special. You gotta call it that," Rojas said. "You don’t see that often. We didn’t have a ball put in play for, like, three innings. The guys were just out there at their positions with no balls in play, just running in and out of the dugout."

The would-be record-tying victim, Josh Fuentes, the Rockies’ third-base replacement for the traded Nolan Arenado, had a streak-snapping ground ball past deGrom up the middle. Second baseman Jeff McNeil fielded it and fired to first with plenty of time, but his errant throw allowed Fuentes to reach base.

"I was frustrated that I couldn’t field my position. That ball was hit almost right at me," deGrom said. "McNeil was there. He felt bad about it. I told him, hey, keep your head up. We ended up winning the ballgame."

That began a deGrom-and-defense implosion that nearly cost the Mets the game. On the next pitch, Dom Nunez tied the score with a triple off the rightfield wall. The awkward ricochet forced Michael Conforto to run back toward the infield chasing it as Fuentes scored easily and Nunez, a slow catcher, chugged into third with a triple.

Yonathan Daza put the Rockies ahead with a medium-depth sacrifice fly, also to rightfield. Conforto’s throw home was well wide of catcher James McCann, allowing Nunez to score easily. Raimel Tapia followed with a solo home run.

The Mets’ late rally, which Rojas said was "encouraging to see" after previous missed scoring chances, erased the pain of that sequence.

Keying the comeback were several noteworthy offensive performances for the Mets. Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run (in the sixth, getting the Mets to within a run) — and an RBI single (putting the Mets ahead early). Conforto finished 2-for-3, snapping his 0-for-16 funk. And Brandon Nimmo was 2-for-3, raising his average to .484.

"It’s good to see the offense come through," Rojas said, "in that one inning."