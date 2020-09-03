In this tumultuous, unpredictable Mets season, manager Luis Rojas offered a rare amount in information in one shot Thursday afternoon: his pitching rotation for the next three days.

After Rick Porcello faces the Phillies on Friday, Seth Lugo will get the ball Saturday followed by Jacob deGrom on Sunday. That means on extra day of rest for the ace — and sets up a couple of big deGrom decisions for the Mets as they chase a playoff spot.

Will the Mets use deGrom every fifth game or every fifth day? When factoring in days off for the team, the difference could be one extra start.

If deGrom pitches every five days after Sunday, he would be lined up for four more starts: Sept. 11, Sept. 16, Sept. 21 and Sept. 26, the penultimate day of the season.

If he pitches every five games, he’d get three more: Sept. 12, Sept. 18 and Sept. 23.

Getting deGrom the extra start would require rejiggering the schedules of the rest of the starters, something the Mets usually try to avoid.

Rojas suggested the Mets had considered these options, but he wasn’t ready to discuss their thinking publicly.

“We’ve had so many challenges, we’ve had so many things [pop up unexpectedly],” Rojas said. “Let’s not go too far ahead. Let’s stay within this weekend. We always plan like this. We have the schedule in front of us, but for us to start revealing that far ahead is just — let’s just wait.”

This turn, at least, deGrom does get the extra day of rest, which allows the club to keep Lugo on a somewhat normal schedule.

Rojas said that doesn’t have anything to do with any physical issues for deGrom, who has dealt with minor back, neck and blister problems the past two months.

“Nothing going on,” Rojas said. “Everything is fine. Everything is good.”

Extra bases

Todd Frazier started at third base (and batted cleanup) Thursday for the second time in as many games since rejoining the Mets. Rojas said they like Frazier’s defense relative to that of J.D. Davis, who benefits from DHing after dealing with a sore left hip and playing so many games recently....Steven Matz is the Mets' nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB's top philanthropic honor.