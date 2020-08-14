TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Jacob deGrom scratched from start with neck problem

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts on the

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts on the mound during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start Friday against the Phillies due to a stiff neck.

He felt it during his start Sunday against the Marlins and it lingered throughout the week.

“This popped up out of nowhere,” deGrom said.

The Mets this week had deGrom get an MRI, which didn’t not reveal any structural problems. DeGrom said he doesn’t know when he will next pitch.

This makes three minor issues in the past month-plus for deGrom. In July, he lasted only one inning during a simulated game due to a stiff lower back. In his past two starts, he dealt with a small blister — he called it a “hot spot” — on his right middle finger during his past two starts. And now the neck.

New York Sports

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims speaks during a Injury delays Mims' on-field practice with Jets
Islanders defenseman Andy Greene skates during an NHL Isles' trade for Greene paying dividends in playoffs
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden during an interview Gooden at peace, but still thinks of what might have been
The Nets' Caris LeVert falls down after inadvertently Nets battle to finish, fall to Trail Blazers
Luis Rojas discusses the extent of Jeff McNeil's Mets' Luis Rojas on Jeff McNeil's injury
Mets catcher Tomas Nido celebrates his two-run home Nido's 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lift Mets after McNeil hits wall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search