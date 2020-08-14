Jacob deGrom scratched from start with neck problem

PHILADELPHIA — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start Friday against the Phillies due to a stiff neck.

He felt it during his start Sunday against the Marlins and it lingered throughout the week.

“This popped up out of nowhere,” deGrom said.

The Mets this week had deGrom get an MRI, which didn’t not reveal any structural problems. DeGrom said he doesn’t know when he will next pitch.

This makes three minor issues in the past month-plus for deGrom. In July, he lasted only one inning during a simulated game due to a stiff lower back. In his past two starts, he dealt with a small blister — he called it a “hot spot” — on his right middle finger during his past two starts. And now the neck.