As the remaining regular season dips under the three-week mark, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are set to take significant steps forward in their comeback attempts in the coming days.

DeGrom is scheduled to throw from the slope of the mound, manager Luis Rojas said. And Syndergaard is due to face live hitters.

Rojas said he didn’t know which days those will occur.

Still dealing with Tommy John rehabilitation, Syndergaard is much closer to returning and is a near lock to do so in the coming weeks, barring unforeseen circumstances (which he has encountered plenty of already in 2021).

"He did a good job to keep his arm in shape [while out with COVID-19]," Rojas said.

DeGrom’s fate is far less clear. Team president Sandy Alderson said deGrom, returning from a sprained right elbow, needs to get to about 75% of full strength "before we have an idea of where this is going."

Nimmo nears return

Brandon Nimmo still expects to return late this week from his hamstring injury suffered Sept. 4, an improbable rate of healing and progress that has impressed the Mets’ medical staff.

"I know I’ve definitely surprised them," said Nimmo, who is eligible to come off the injured list Wednesday. "Things have been going really, really well. We’re trying to stay on that path, because obviously this is going a lot quicker than they anticipated."

His new activity Sunday: running at 90% of his full speed, hitting on the field and chasing fly balls during batting practice. He also ran "half-moons" along the edge of the outfield grass, significant because that is similar to the motion during which he injured himself (rounding third base).

Guest of honor

Pete Alonso hosted Paul Veneto, a retired flight attendant, at Citi Field on Sunday, a day after meeting him at Ground Zero.

Veneto recently pushed a beverage cart from Boston Logan International Airport to the World Trade Center, in tribute of the flight crew members who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.