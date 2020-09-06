Exploiting the difference between an ace and a No. 1 starter, the Mets beat the Phillies, 14-1, on Sunday to earn their fourth win in five games — for the first time this season.

Jacob deGrom continued his campaign for a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award by limiting the Phillies to one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.69. That is second in the National League to the Cubs’ Yu Darvish (1.44 ERA).

Meanwhile, the Mets reached righthander Aaron Nola, who finished third in the 2018 Cy Young voting, for six runs (three earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The blew it open with a seven-run eighth inning against two relievers.

DeGrom had trouble with one batter: backup catcher Aaron Knapp, who momentarily tied the game with a second-inning homer and worked an eight-pitch walk in the seventh.

Other than that, deGrom cruised, allowing no more than one baserunner in an inning. He struck out 12 and walked two to reach double-digit strikeouts for the 44th time in 179 career starts — about one out of every four outings. Michael Conforto saved a run when he made an over-the-shoulder catch of Didi Gregorius’ sharp fly ball to the warning track in rightfield.

The offense backed up deGrom plenty on its way to season-high totals for runs and hits (17). Pete Alonso homered twice — including off the face of the second deck in left — to up his team-high total to 10. He has gone deep four times in his past four games.

Dominic Smith went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three doubles, tying the Mets’ single-game record. Brandon Nimmo (homer) and Michael Conforto (two doubles) had three hits apiece and scored a combined five runs.

Against Nola and others, the Mets did again what they have done so well lately: Take a lead, then keep scoring.

Smith led off the fourth with a double and scored on Andres Gimenez’s two-out, two-run single up the middle. Conforto led off the fifth with a double and scored on Robinson Cano’s two-out, 113-mph grounder to first base, too hot for Rhys Hoskins, assigned an error on the play, to handle. Jeff McNeil led off the sixth with his first homer of the season. The Mets celebrated with a group hug in the dugout.

Nola received no favors from his defense. Centerfielder Adam Haseley misplayed Smith’s fly ball to center into an RBI double in the first. Gregorius’ throwing error in the fourth let Smith out of a rundown and set up Gimenez’s knock.