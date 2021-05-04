TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Mets ace Jacob deGrom scratched from Tuesday start vs. Cardinals with 'right side tightness'

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on in

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
ST. LOUIS — Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Cardinals due to "right side tightness," the Mets announced less than three hours before first pitch.

Righthanded reliever Miguel Castro will get the ball in his place.

DeGrom was getting an MRI Tuesday afternoon, manager Luis Rojas said. The Mets were waiting on those results before deciding whether to make a roster move.

Also, righthander Jordan Yamamoto was scratched from his Opening Day start for Triple-A Syracuse, suggesting he was on his way to join the Mets as a potential long reliever.

 

