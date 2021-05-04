ST. LOUIS — Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Cardinals due to "right side tightness," the Mets announced less than three hours before first pitch.

Righthanded reliever Miguel Castro will get the ball in his place.

DeGrom was getting an MRI Tuesday afternoon, manager Luis Rojas said. The Mets were waiting on those results before deciding whether to make a roster move.

Also, righthander Jordan Yamamoto was scratched from his Opening Day start for Triple-A Syracuse, suggesting he was on his way to join the Mets as a potential long reliever.