TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Tempers flare late in Mets-Phillies game

Jacob Rhame puts two fastballs high and tight on Rhys Hoskins, prompting concern about Wednesday's finale. 

Home plate umpire Scott Barry stands between Rhys

Home plate umpire Scott Barry stands between Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies and Travis d'Arnaud of the Mets after a high pitch in the ninth inning at Citi Field on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

The Mets and Phillies could be headed for a knockdown battle on Wednesday night after Jacob Rhame threw a pair of up and in fastballs to Rhys Hoskins in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-0 victory at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Rhame’s first pitch to Hoskins with two outs and no one on caused the Phillies’ first baseman to duck to avoid getting beaned. The benches for both clubs started out of their dugouts, but the players stopped before they reached the infield.

“We’re trying to pound him in,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “I guess he didn’t like one sailing over his head. I probably wouldn’t either.”

Plate umpire Scott Barry warned both clubs. Rhame also threw high and tight on 3-and-2 to walk Hoskins, who reacted angrily and was escorted almost all the way to first base by Barry.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso were hit by consecutive pitches by two different Phillies pitchers on Monday night. One loaded the bases and the other drove in a run, so it’s hard to prove intent. McNeil, who had homered earlier in the game, had to get an x-ray on his hand.

The Phillies were not pleased by Rhame’s offerings, which he claimed were “accidental.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was asked if he thought the first pitch was intentional: “It sure looked like it to me,” he told Philadelphia-area reporters. “It damn sure did look like it.”

Todd Frazier was asked if he thought there might be any carryover to Wednesday’s series finale.

“It’s baseball,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen. We’ll see.”

Nimmo injured

Brandon Nimmo left the game after three innings with what the club called a “twinge” in his left oblique and is day-to-day. Nimmo said he felt the injury while running the bases in the bottom of the third.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a John Sterling's home runs calls for Yankees
Kentucky's Josh Allen Bob Glauber's NFL mock draft
Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against Wheeler throws 7 shutout innings, homers in blowout
Todd Frazier of the Mets reacts after his Todd Frazier's slam for Mets further proof he's back
Yankees' Clint Frazier is congratulated by teammates after Hot Clint Frazier given rest after tweaking ankle
The 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, shoots the ball Nets eliminated after Game 5 rout by 76ers