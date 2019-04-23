Tempers flare late in Mets-Phillies game

The Mets and Phillies could be headed for a knockdown battle on Wednesday night after Jacob Rhame threw a pair of up and in fastballs to Rhys Hoskins in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-0 victory at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Rhame’s first pitch to Hoskins with two outs and no one on caused the Phillies’ first baseman to duck to avoid getting beaned. The benches for both clubs started out of their dugouts, but the players stopped before they reached the infield.

“We’re trying to pound him in,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “I guess he didn’t like one sailing over his head. I probably wouldn’t either.”

Plate umpire Scott Barry warned both clubs. Rhame also threw high and tight on 3-and-2 to walk Hoskins, who reacted angrily and was escorted almost all the way to first base by Barry.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso were hit by consecutive pitches by two different Phillies pitchers on Monday night. One loaded the bases and the other drove in a run, so it’s hard to prove intent. McNeil, who had homered earlier in the game, had to get an x-ray on his hand.

The Phillies were not pleased by Rhame’s offerings, which he claimed were “accidental.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was asked if he thought the first pitch was intentional: “It sure looked like it to me,” he told Philadelphia-area reporters. “It damn sure did look like it.”

Todd Frazier was asked if he thought there might be any carryover to Wednesday’s series finale.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s baseball,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen. We’ll see.”

Nimmo injured

Brandon Nimmo left the game after three innings with what the club called a “twinge” in his left oblique and is day-to-day. Nimmo said he felt the injury while running the bases in the bottom of the third.