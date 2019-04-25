Mets reliever Jacob Rhame was given a two-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for "intentionally throwing" at Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies in Tuesday's game at Citi Field, Major League Baseball chief baseball officer Joe Torre announced on Thursday afternoon.

Rhame threw a pair of up-and-in fastballs to Hoskins in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-0 victory on Tuesday. Rhame’s first pitch to Hoskins with two outs and no one on caused Hoskins to duck to avoid getting beaned. Both teams started out of their respective dugouts, but the players stopped before they reached the infield, and plate umpire Scott Barry issued warnings. Rhame also threw high and tight on a 3-and-2 pitch to walk Hoskins, who reacted angrily and was escorted nearly the entire path to first base by Barry.

Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso of the Mets were hit on consecutive pitches by two different Phillies pitchers on Monday night.

Hoskins hit a two-run homer off Rhame in the ninth inning of Wednesday night's game and took 34 seconds to round the bases.

If Rhame does not appeal, he will begin serving his suspension on Friday night as the Mets begin a weekend series with the Brewers. If Rhame appeals, he can play until MLB reviews the case and the process is completed.