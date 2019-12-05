The Mets have added to their outfield depth.

The team acquired Jake Marisnick from the Astros for two minor-leaguers: pitcher Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.

Marisnick, 28, hit .233 with a .289 on-base percentage, .411 slugging percentage 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in 120 games last season for the Astros. Marisnick has a .227 average with a .280 OBP, .380 SLG, 54 home runs and 178 RBIs in seven seasons with Miami and Houston.

Marisnick is known more for his defense and baserunning. He had an AL-best .995 fielding percentage in centerfield last season and ranks seventh among all outfielders since 2014 with 64 defensive runs saved. He also has stolen 73 bases on 100 attempts in his career, including 24 in 2015, and his sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranked in the top 5 percent of all of baseball, according to Statcast.

“Jake is an elite defender who is an incredibly smart baserunner,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Among our offseason plans was to improve defensively and he is one of the best in the game.”

Neither Taylor nor Corona were ranked among the Mets' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.