As Opening Day approaches, the Mets’ injury issues are starting to grow.

Jake Marisnick (left hamstring tightness) and Walker Lockett (lower back discomfort) both are dealing with physical issues, manager Luis Rojas said Monday.

The Mets consider Marisnick day to day, said Rojas, who would not commit to the glove-first backup outfielder being ready for the start of the season. He did not play in the Mets’ intrasquad game Monday night, but he did do some running on the field beforehand.

The righthanded Lockett, a starter by trade who seemed headed to the bullpen, landed on the injured list alongside infielder Jed Lowrie (left knee discomfort).

Lockett came to camp this month with the back problem, so he is behind his peers, Rojas said.

He is out of minor-league options, so the Mets have to carry him on the active roster (or IL) or risk losing him to another team.

“He’s ramping up as far as pitch count and everything,” Rojas said. “But he’s just a little bit behind the rest of the group, and he’s working really hard to get there.”

Elsewhere on the Mets’ injury report, relievers Brad Brach and Jared Hughes are on the IL for undisclosed reasons and Robert Gsellman has been limited by right triceps soreness.

Ramos misses third straight day

Wilson Ramos was absent for a third consecutive day Monday as he tends to what the Mets have described as a personal matter.

Extra bases

First baseman Matt Adams, who asked for and received his release from the Mets on Saturday, signed a minor-league contract with the Braves . . . Rojas said the Mets had staff members visit Robinson Cano, 37, over the offseason to help him come to spring training in better shape. “He’s always had a discipline in the offseason to come in shape,” Rojas said. “[Last season] it was a learning year [for] him. [It’s] not only the same routine you’ve done in the past, but there’s also things you can add to it.” . . . Monday marked two years since Yoenis Cespedes most recently played in a major-league game. He did not appear for his scheduled news conference.