PHOENIX — Finally, the Mets’ coldest bats are getting hot.

Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Dominic Smith each had three hits in the Mets’ 7-6 win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, the latest in a series of positive signs that those individuals are playing more like the Mets expect.

The seesaw of a game ended with the Mets (27-21) on top, courtesy of Pete Alonso’s RBI single in the ninth inning. His ground ball through the left side of the infield against Arizona reliever Joakim Soria scored Lindor, who led off with a double.

The downside for the Mets: Jonathan Villar, a key contributor with so many starters out hurt, left in the sixth inning with right hamstring tightness.

The Mets banged out 16 hits total. Kevin Pillar, in his first start since getting hit in the face with a pitch 16 days ago, went 2-for-5.

Lindor has a five-game hit streak in which he is hitting .391.

McCann in his past five games has three doubles and two homers — after entering that stretch with one double and two homers on the season.

In his season debut, Seth Lugo allowed one run in two innings. He tossed a perfect fifth but allowed Arizona the tying run in the sixth, when Pavin Smith’s double was the first of three consecutive hits.

All that came after a chaotic start, with Mets lefthander David Peterson and Diamondbacks lefthander Madison Bumgarner combining to allow 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Peterson’s outing was a Steven Matz-style disaster. The lefthander got one out and allowed five runs, throwing 35 pitches before manager Luis Rojas pulled him for Robert Gsellman.

Command again was an issue for Peterson, whose ERA is 5.89. He walked three batters (to go with three hits).

Gsellman provided a critical 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Bumgarner stunk, too. He gave up five runs — three on McCann’s three-run home run — in two innings.

The Mets began the game with six consecutive hits, the second time in franchise history they achieved that. The other instance: June 25, 1979, in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pirates at Shea Stadium.