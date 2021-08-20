LOS ANGELES — On the fourth day of the James McCann Injury Watch, the Mets put him on the injured list with lower back spasms Friday.

The move, retroactive to Tuesday, came a half-hour before first pitch against the Dodgers and two hours after manager Luis Rojas said McCann was doing "better and better" and "we’re still avoiding the IL."

"He is doing better, but we discussed further and all agree that we should minimize his potential IL days," acting general manager Zack Scott explained. "We could roll the dice that he’ll be ready to go in the next two to three days but then prolong his IL stay by missing out on backdating."

An IL transaction can be backdated a maximum of three days. The way this sorted out for the Mets, McCann is eligible to be activated as soon as next Friday.

Tomas Nido (sprained left thumb) is out, too, until at least Wednesday. The Mets will go with a catcher combo of starter Patrick Mazeika and backup Chance Sisco.

A complete list of Mets players who have spent the entire season on the active roster: Edwin Diaz, Aaron Loup, Trevor May and Dominic Smith.

The Mets also put reliever Jake Reed on the IL with right forearm inflammation. They called up righthanders Yennsy Diaz and Geoff Hartlieb to fill those roster spots.

Daily deGrom

In what amounts to a roster-manipulating technicality, the Mets transferred ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL. He won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 13. He was not going to be ready before then anyway.

"His status and timeline remain unchanged," the Mets said in a news release.

Dealing with what team officials have called right elbow inflammation, deGrom is facing a best-case scenario of returning around the final week of the regular season, but that is far from a certainty.

That created space for righthanded reliever Heath Hembree, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Reds. Cincinnati cut him this week after he posted a 6.38 ERA (with eight saves) in 45 appearances this season. Hembree is expected to join the Mets when they open a homestand Tuesday.

Hembree, 32, established himself as a major-leaguer with the Red Sox, playing for them in 2014-20, a stretch in which Scott was a high-ranking Boston executive. He has a career 4.23 ERA in nine seasons.

Nagging injury for Dom

Dominic Smith’s right wrist has been bothering him, according to Rojas, who downplayed the severity of the issue.

"I’m not here to make excuses. I’m here to play every day," Smith said. "I’ve been playing through stuff all season. So this is not something I’m trying to bring light to. I don’t want it to even be a thing. I feel fine. I’m ready to go tonight."

Rojas added: "It’s nothing more than some of the stuff that guys go through in August. He’s playing, he’s taking swings, he’s going out for BP. A guy that wouldn’t be able to do it probably wouldn’t take extra BP."

Smith has a .235/.272/.322 slash line since the All-Star break, and those numbers are even worse recently.

Yamamoto sighting

Jordan Yamamoto began a rehabilitation assignment Friday, tossing a scoreless inning for Mets’ rookie-level Florida Complex League team. He struck out a batter and gave up a double.

That was Yamamoto’s first appearance at any level since May 23. He has been sidelined by what the Mets referred to as right shoulder soreness ever since. Rojas said the Mets didn’t get a more specific diagnosis.

Extra bases

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to throw live batting practice again Saturday . . . Rojas on Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez skipping rehab assignments before being activated Sunday or shortly thereafter: "I don’t want to cement it yet, but it’s looking good." Both had another full workout Friday afternoon, including facing pitchers . . . Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees took in batting practice with his sons, spending time chatting with Louisiana native Seth Lugo and other Mets.