The Mets decided on a long-term solution at catcher on Saturday, agreeing to a four-year deal for about $40 million with James McCann, according to multiple reports.

In choosing McCann, the Mets spurn J.T. Realmuto, the top position player in free agency but someone they never appeared to be particularly interested in, and set up the spending of their big bucks on others.

McCann’s contract is pending his passing a physical, the reports said.

McCann’s track record of success is short. Entering his age-31 season, he has one good, full season on his resume. That came in 2019, when he was an All-Star with the White Sox — having been non-tendered by the Tigers the prior offseason.

He had a hot first half, hitting .316 with a .371 OBP and .502 slugging percentage. In the second half, though, he struggled with a .226/.281/.413 slash line — numbers close to what he did over five seasons in Detroit.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was good again — .289/.360/.536 — while sharing time with Yasmani Grandal.

Mets righthander Marcus Stroman was quick to tweet his excitement Saturday afternoon.

"Beyond excited to work with (McCann)," Stroman wrote. "I’ve heard nothing but unbelievable things about him as a player and person. Guy rakes at the dish and is always locked in behind the plate! Welcome to NY my man!"

McCann appears to be an upgrade over Wilson Ramos, the Mets’ starter the past two seasons. He was about league-average at the plate and struggled behind it.

Upon Ramos’ signing two years ago this week, he was 31 years old, billed as a big offensive upgrade over the incumbents — Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki — and an OK defensive catcher. He regressed as a hitter, though, and had trouble with several defensive aspects, including framing pitches, tagging/mobility and establishing a rapport with pitchers.

Among the Mets’ remaining needs are centerfield and starting pitcher. George Springer and Trevor Bauer are the best players available at those positions, respectively, but it is far from a given that the Mets would try to sign both.

"I can promise you we’re going to act like a major market team," new owner Steve Cohen said last month at his introductory news conference. "Are we going to act like drunken sailors in the marketplace? No. OK. So I want to be thoughtful."

Signing Springer, 31, would mean pushing Brandon Nimmo to leftfield, bolstering the defense at both positions. It would also push Dominic Smith to a more first base-centric role and further increase the importance, to the Mets, of the National League having the designated hitter position, given that Pete Alonso also needs everyday at-bats.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kevin Pillar are among other free-agent centerfielders.

Signing Bauer, who turns 30 in January and is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, would give the Mets a potent 1-2 rotation punch with Jacob deGrom. They also have starters Stroman, Steven Matz and David Peterson, and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) is due back at some point midseason.

Masahiro Tanaka, Jake Odorizzi, Taijuan Walker, Rich Hill and James Paxton are in the tier of free-agent starters below Bauer.