SAN FRANCISCO — James McCann was unavailable — but avoided the injured list — on Wednesday as he dealt with back spasms.

Upon arriving at Oracle Park in the morning, McCann was limping and holding, but not using, crutches. Manager Luis Rojas said the catcher felt better then than he did the previous night, when the Mets scratched him from the lineup minutes before first pitch.

Rojas said the Mets were "still evaluating" whether to put McCann on the IL, with his potential availability Thursday, when the Mets open a series at the Dodgers, one factor.

"Last night he was struggling," Rojas said. "Tight back, lower back. He was struggling to do some movements; that's why he was scratched close to the game. This morning he's moving a little better but still tight."

The Mets called up Chance Sisco from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the backup catcher. They claimed him off waivers from the Orioles in June; he has a .199/.319/.339 slash line in parts of five major-league seasons. Yennsy Diaz was sent to Syracuse to make room on the active roster.

Because the Mets also are without Tomas Nido, who is sidelined with a sprained thumb, Patrick Mazeika started the day game after the night game Wednesday, a rare feat for backstops.

As the rotation turns

The Mets’ pitching matchups with the Dodgers for their four-game series: Taijuan Walker against TBA on Thursday, Carlos Carrasco against Walker Buehler on Friday, Rich Hill against Max Scherzer on Saturday and Marcus Stroman against David Price on Sunday.

That will the second time in as many weekends that the Mets have to face Buehler (2.09 ERA) and Scherzer (2.69 ERA).

Extra bases

Javier Baez (back spasms) said he does not plan to go on a rehab assignment . . . The Mets’ 2022 spring training schedule, released Wednesday, includes an exhibition opener against the Marlins in Jupiter on Feb. 26. The first home game is Feb. 27 against the Astros.