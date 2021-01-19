The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning, hours after they learned that he sent unsolicited and graphic texts to a female reporter in 2016, behavior that team president Sandy Alderson called "a serious error in judgment."

Further, a source said, Major League Baseball plans to investigate Porter over his conduct. The inquiry could result in a suspension that would include Porter needing to apply for and receive reinstatement before getting another job in MLB.

Porter, the first baseball operations hire by new owner Steve Cohen and Alderson, was the Mets’ GM for 37 days.

"We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Cohen tweeted early Tuesday morning. "In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

Thirty-five minutes later, Alderson released a statement: "The New York Mets have terminated General Manager Jared Porter, effective immediately. Jared’s actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct."

Someone asked Cohen in a tweet what Porter’s path to redemption could be.

"I have no idea," Cohen replied. "I have an organization of 400 employees that matter more than any one individual. No action would [have] set a poor example to the culture I’m trying to build."

Porter’s texts to the reporter, a foreign correspondent who was in the United States to cover baseball, were revealed in an ESPN report published late Monday night. The woman was not identified by ESPN and has since left the journalism industry, in part because of Porter's explicit messages, the report said.

She said she met Porter once, in an elevator at Yankee Stadium in June 2016. They exchanged business cards, and Porter, now 41, began messaging her that day — including thrice asking her to get a drink and once sending a selfie.

The woman, who said she thought she was beginning a normal source-reporter relationship, stopped responding as Porter’s texts became more aggressive and explicit, including a photo of a bulge in his pants, according to ESPN. But he sent 62 consecutive unanswered texts over the course of about three weeks, culminating in an even more explicit photo.

When she asked Porter to stop, he did and apologized, ESPN reported. When she next saw him in person — October 2017 when she was covering the Diamondbacks, Porter’s new team, in the playoffs — she panicked and hid, she said.

Porter did not respond to Newsday’s request for comment Tuesday.

In a statement released by a Mets spokesman Monday night, Alderson said Porter "has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse, and has previously apologized for his actions."

"The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in [the ESPN] story," Alderson said. "We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue."

The review of the facts did not take long. It was less than nine hours between the ESPN story being published and Cohen’s tweeted termination announcement.

A couple of Mets players seemed to comment via social media. Righthander Marcus Stroman posted on Instagram a video captioned "Women are queens."

"What a morning. What news. Crazy world out there, man. Love my momma, love my sister. Treat women like the princesses that they are, always," Stroman said in the video. "They’re queens. That’s how it’s gotta be. Just shows you, man. You never know what individuals are doing in this world, bro."

Lefthander Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets from 2015 to 2018 and returned on a minor-league contract last month, wrote in a tweet, "Proud to be a Met today."

This is the second January in a row — under two different ownership regimes — that the Mets dumped and are looking to replace a prominent employee. In January 2020, they parted ways with manager Carlos Beltran over his involvement in the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Then-chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen stayed in-house when deciding on a new manager, promoting Luis Rojas from quality control coach.

In assistant GM Zack Scott, the Mets might have a ready-made replacement, though he was not their first choice during the original hiring process last month.

Scott, 43, was one of at least four finalists — along with Athletics assistant GM Billy Owens and former Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill — during the original GM search. Upon Porter’s hiring, he picked Scott to join him. They got their start in baseball in Theo Epstein’s Red Sox front office, joining that organization as interns in 2004.

Unlike Porter, who had more of a scouting background, Scott rose through Boston’s ranks as an analytics expert. He spent 17 years with the Red Sox — 10 of those with Porter — including the past two as assistant GM, overseeing the analytics and professional scouting departments.