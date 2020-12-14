TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Jared Porter introduced as new Mets general manager

New Mets general manager Jared Porter has his

New Mets general manager Jared Porter has his first news conference with media via Zoom on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets introduced new general manager Jared Porter in a video news conference Monday. Team president Sandy Alderson also was on the call.

Watch the entire news conference here.

Porter officially was announced as the Mets' new GM on Sunday.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) jumps above Detroit Knicks' Barrett shows signs of progress in his second season
St. John's Red Storm head coach Mike Anderson St. John's gets look at next part of Big East slate
On Saturday, Dec. 11, 2020, New Mets owner Watch: Steve Cohen shows his appreciation to the Mets season ticket holders
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold after a Sam Darnold wants to be 'a Jet for life'
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees follows through on Report: Yanks, LeMahieu more than $25 million apart on contract
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gestures after coming up Best: Live from Seattle, it's Sunday Afternoon Follies!
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search