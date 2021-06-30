TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter placed on MLB's ineligible list through 2022 season

New Mets general manager Jared Porter has his

New Mets general manager Jared Porter has his first news conference with media via Zoom on Dec. 14.

By Newsday.com
Print

Former Mets general manager Jared Porter was placed on baseball's ineligible list on Wednesday after the league concluded its investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted," Manfred said in a statement. "We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game."

Porter, 41, was terminated by the Mets after it was uncovered that he sent multiple explicit texts and an unsolicited photo to a female reporter in 2016 while with the Cubs. Porter, the first baseball operations hire by new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, was the Mets’ GM for 37 days. Assistant GM Zack Scott was bumped up to acting GM shortly thereafter.

Porter's suspension will run through, at minimum, the end of the 2022 postseason. Then, Porter can apply for reinstatement.

 
By Newsday.com

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

The Rangers' Adam Fox controls the puck during
Rangers' Fox sought to gain more trust, responsibility in second season
Knicks coach David Fizdale looks on in the
Report: Former Knicks coach Fizdale to join Lakers as assistant
Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres reacts after he struck
Slumping Torres might be breaking out
Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees celebrates his
Yankees' bats finally come alive to beat Angels
Mets' James McCann watches his three-run home run
McCann's HR, Lindor's RBI single push Mets past Atlanta
Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, talks with general
Lennon: Cashman owns his role in Yanks' poor showing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?