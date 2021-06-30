Former Mets general manager Jared Porter was placed on baseball's ineligible list on Wednesday after the league concluded its investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted," Manfred said in a statement. "We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game."

Porter, 41, was terminated by the Mets after it was uncovered that he sent multiple explicit texts and an unsolicited photo to a female reporter in 2016 while with the Cubs. Porter, the first baseball operations hire by new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, was the Mets’ GM for 37 days. Assistant GM Zack Scott was bumped up to acting GM shortly thereafter.

Porter's suspension will run through, at minimum, the end of the 2022 postseason. Then, Porter can apply for reinstatement.