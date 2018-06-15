PHOENIX — The Mets have a shiny new prospect toy to add to their farm system.

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the team’s top draft pick last week, has officially signed his first pro deal, the Mets announced Friday.

Kelenic, 18, will join the Mets’ rookie-league Gulf Coast League affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets will formally introduce Kelenic at Citi Field on June 27, when he will also take batting practice with the team before its series finale with the Pirates.

The deal is worth $4.5 million, a source said, well below the $5.5252-million pick value. The Mets can use the $1 million-plus they saved on the Kelenic pact to woo picks who might require an above-slot deal. MLB rules limit the Mets to $9.5809 million in bonuses for picks from the first 10 rounds (plus anything above $125,000 for players chosen in rounds No. 11-40).

At No. 6 overall, Kelenic is the Mets’ highest draft choice since 2004 (Philip Humber, third overall) and first prep first-rounder since Dominic Smith in 2013. Baseball America rated Kelenic as the top high school hitter in the draft, and he is the highest-drafted player from Wisconsin ever.

The Mets said they targeted the 6-1, 196-pound Kelenic, a centerfielder who might move to a corner spot, because of his all-around athleticism, with a belief that he’ll provide “two-way value,” said Marc Tramuta, director of amateur scouting.

“Another attraction to this young man is his makeup,” Tramuta said last week. “We felt very comfortable selecting a player this high in the draft who has tremendous makeup, passion for the game, intensity for the game.”

Even as an amateur, baseball was Kelenic’s de facto career — a reality shared by most of his fellow first-rounders, few of whom have taken it to the extreme that he has.

Kelenic never played for his alma mater, Waukesha West High, instead choosing to play for high-end travel teams and Team USA squads. As a sophomore, Kelenic decided to pursue graduating a semester early. He spent the months before the draft — what would normally be the end of his senior year — working out and focusing on baseball.

“That’s been his sole goal, to play in the big leagues and get drafted as high as possible,” Tramuta said.

The Mets, including area scout Chris Hervey, have followed Kelenic since 2015. Among their connections to Kelenic: John Hendricks, a Mets cross-checker, coached him during Team USA activities during the summer. Also for Team USA, Kelenic played under Glenn Cecchini, father of Mets minor-league infielder Gavin Cecchini, the team’s first-rounder in 2012.