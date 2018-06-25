TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Jason Vargas frustrated with his season so far

Jason Vargas of the Mets stands on the

Jason Vargas of the Mets stands on the mound during the second inning against the Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

Jason Vargas was merely running in between starts last Wednesday when he sustained a strained calf that placed him on the disabled list and continued a frustrating season for the 35-year old lefthander.

The injury scratched Vargas from Sunday’s scheduled start against the Dodgers and was the second freak injury for the Mets starter, who in March fractured his right hand trying to catch a line drive in a minor league game.

Vargas signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Mets after going 18-11 with the Royals last season. He’s 2-6 with an 8.60 ERA this season. His broken hand delayed his first start until April 28.

“I’m not necessarily frustrated about the things that have happened as far as with the hand or the calf,” Vargas said Sunday. “Being a competitor, you get more frustrated with gaining traction, and really knowing that you’re going out there giving other teammates an opportunity to win. Those are the most frustrating things for players, and for myself as well, are not the things that happen because you play the game, but your ability to really be a person they can count on.

“I was out running, just doing my usual running after I threw. Right at the end I wanted to do a sprint, my calf grabbed me pretty good. I tested it out [Saturday] but it didn’t really respond. About the best thing to do is not take the chance of throwing or doing something [if] you get to cover the base.’’

Asked if he expects to miss more than one start, Vargas said, “I hope not. I’m hoping that we’re making the right decision, that way we’re able to get back to business as usual.’’

With Vargas not available, the Mets used seven pitchers over 11 innings in an 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Bonilla’s most wonderful time of the year

Long-retired outfielder Bobby Bonilla is due his annual check of $1.19 million from the Mets by July 1. The pay day is part of the $5.9 million deferred portion of his contract that was agreed to by both sides after the 1999 season. Bonilla, 55, will receive the once-a-year payments until 2035 for a total, including interest, of nearly $30 million. Bonilla’s career ended in 2001 after five games with the Cardinals.

Newsday

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

New York Sports

Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins during the first Giants want a close-knit secondary this year
Ray Negron, left, honors Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, One Yankee batboy honors another at play
Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve walks off after Yankees swept by Rays on walk-off homer in 12th
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees bats in the Sanchez injures groin, will undergo MRI
Mike Piazza's jersey from the Mets' first home 9/11 Memorial Museum exhibit shows sports as healer
Dodgers' Kike Hernandez rounds third after leading Rieber: No relief in sight for Mets fans