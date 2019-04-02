MIAMI — At the end of the Mets’ 6-5 win Tuesday night against the Marlins, Jason Vargas’ line in his season debut looked fine: five innings, two runs.

For the Mets, who hypothetically need only modest production and innings-eating from their No. 5 starter if the other four stay healthy and good, it seems like a decent outing. But you don’t need to look too far below those surface-level numbers to see red flags.

Vargas scattered eight hits and one walk, an unsustainable rate of nearly two baserunners per innings. And the Marlins, projected to be among the worst-hitting teams in the majors, regularly scorched his mid-80s fastballs.

The Marlins had nine batted balls with a hit speed of 95 mph or greater against the lefthander. (Those nine batted balls turned into five outs.) Four times, a Miami hitter flew or lined out to the warning track in the famously cavernous Marlins Park.

The Mets (4-1) did manage to squeeze five innings out of Vargas, though, an important contribution on a night when Mickey Callaway was working with a thin bullpen. In the fifth, as Vargas navigated the heart of the Marlins’ lineup for a third time, Brian Anderson flew out to right, Starlin Castro homered to left-center and Martin Prado doubled off the wall in left in quick succession.

Callaway said Tuesday afternoon that the Mets wouldn’t go immediately to the bullpen after Vargas’ first two turns through the order. Instead, they’d have to feel out the situation.

“We’re going to have good reasoning, for the player’s sake,” Callaway said. “Vargas can continue to make pitches and continue to get through the third time of the order just fine sometimes. We recognize that.

“As long as they are getting outs and we feel like we have a very good chance to continue getting outs, they’re going to be out there. I’m a big proponent of starters going seven innings. If you start taking everybody out after the fifth inning, fourth inning, your bullpen is going to get taxed and you’re not going to have a very good team.”

Callaway asked his bullpen for four innings this time, and it almost didn’t work. Seth Lugo allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Justin Wilson got the final five outs — including a game-ending line drive to shortstop Amed Rosario for a double play — for his first save since July 2017. The Mets won despite allowing 16 hits, and the Marlins left 14 on base.

Closer Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia, who both pitched in three of the Mets’ first four games and warmed up in the other, were seemingly not available.

The Mets came out strong against righthander Jose Urena (four innings) by scoring five runs in the first inning. Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith (first start of the year) each had RBI singles before Rosario drove in two with a double to left.

Brandon Nimmo left the game at the start of the eighth inning, replaced in leftfield by Keon Broxton minutes getting hit in the left hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative, the Mets said, but Nimmo will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Plate umpire Dan Iassogna initially ruled it a foul ball — Nimmo ran all the way to first base before realizing — but that changed after Callaway challenged the call.

Getting hit in the hand has become a common occurrence for Nimmo. It happened twice in 2018, severe enough bruises that he missed several days the first time and landed on the injured list the second. Consider it a product of his batting style, standing very close to and hovering over the plate, which yields many HBPs. Nimmo was hit by 22 pitches last season, the most in the majors and a Mets season record (blowing out Lucas Duda’s 14 in 2015).