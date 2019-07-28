Add Jason Vargas to the list of Mets who say they are hoping to remain with the team when the trade deadline passes on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

But Vargas’ potential exit interview Sunday could also be interpreted as an endorsement for remaining in New York and pitching for the team in that other borough.

“Playing in New York City is the mecca of sports,’’ Vargas (6-5) said after the Mets beat the Pirates, 8-7, at Citi Field to complete a three-game sweep. Vargas has won three straight decisions.

“To say that you would want to play somewhere else, I think anybody would be fooling themselves. It’s a fantastic place to play. The lights aren’t brighter anywhere else. There’s a much different buzz than anywhere in the country.’’

Vargas is far from the top of the rotation starter the Yankees covet, but with hoped-for Marcus Stroman reportedly en route to the Mets and the Yankees’ entire rotation in a slide, might Vargas be a fit?

The 36-year-old righthander is an inexpensive rental with the remainder of an $8.5 million deal and will be a free agent after the season.

Vargas has a 4.01 earned run average in 20 starts. He has allowed more than three earned runs in only one of his last 16 starts.

“He’s a valuable piece of what we’re doing right now,’’ manager Mickey Callaway said. “He’s been pitching really well all season. He is a leader . . . He’s a pro's pro and I’m glad he’s on our team.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Against the Pirates, Vargas allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out five in 5 ⅔ innings. Jacob Stallings homered off him in the third inning for the Pirates’ first hit of the game.

Vargas left to applause from the crowd when he was removed from the game, “It’s been a great time pitching here for me,’’ he said. “A rough beginning [in 2018], I probably deserved some of the criticism that I got just because I was supposed to be counted on and I really didn’t do my job. To bounce back and get the affirmation that the fans believe in you and that they're thankful for the effort that you stuck with it, I don’t know if there’s a much nicer thing than to hear the fans cheer for you in New York City.’’

Right now, Vargas hopes that continues in Flushing. “Those types of things aren’t up to me,’’ he said, “there’s a lot more that goes into just wanting to stay somewhere. We’re playing some nice baseball right now, hopefully we continue to do that,’’ he said. “Just being taken away from friends that you made and family that you’ve put together and gone through and had ups and downs with. So [being traded)] is not something that I would ever look forward to, or ask to do. We’re playing well now and we want to continue to do that and, hopefully, I can be a part of that.’’