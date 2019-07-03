As the Mets inch toward public acceptance of their trade-deadline status as sellers, a strong likelihood as they toil near the bottom of the National League standings, it’s worth taking stock of their tradeable pieces.

Their most obvious and valuable trade asset is Zack Wheeler, a free agent this offseason who should be one of the better starters available this month. And then there is Todd Frazier, another free-agent-to-be who might be attractive to a contender as a veteran presence and righthanded bat (especially in a season in which he has crushed lefthanded pitching). After that, it might be just … Jason Vargas?

That there is even a possibility of the Mets maybe trading Vargas is a testament to his recent effectiveness, including a 2.76 ERA since April 19. He would be a different type of acquisition than Wheeler — who a team would trade for in the hopes that he re-finds his top-of-the-rotation form, like when he had a 1.68 ERA in the second half last year — but could feasibly slot into the back end of another club’s rotation. Vargas also has an $8-million club option (or a $2-million buyout) for 2020, if a team believed his 3.77 ERA this season was anything close to repeatable.

Vargas allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday, showing again in facing the Yankees — the highest-scoring team in the majors — that he can compete against the best of lineups. Amid this strong stretch, Vargas has shut down the Dodgers for seven innings (one run), turned in a quality start against the Yanks last month and struck out a career-high-tying 10 against the Phillies last week.

It started ugly for Vargas, with DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge beginning the game with back-to-back doubles. Gleyber Torres singled with two outs to score Judge and make it a two-run opening inning.

From there, Vargas settled in, flummoxing the Yankees with his mid-80s fastballs low-80s knuckle-curves. He allowed at least one baserunner in every inning, but he avoided the kind of game-losing, ERA-ruining blowup that was so common for him last year and early this year.

A double play, smoothly started by Pete Alonso, helped Vargas escape the second. Torres popped out to second to strand a pair of runners in the third. Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German bunted into a double play to end the fourth.

The Yankees didn’t strike for another run until the sixth, when Didi Gregorius mashed Vargas’ 100th pitch to right-center for a solo home run. That triggered manager Mickey Callaway pulling Vargas for Wilmer Font, who let the Yankees open it up in allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings. (Steven Matz, making his relief debut, stranded two Font baserunners when he got Gregorius to ground out to second to end the seventh.)

Vargas finished with six strikeouts and two walks. He gave up seven hits.

Will that outing be one of Vargas’ last with the Mets? The prospect return almost certainly would be minimal, but the Mets have made a habit in recent summers of prioritizing salary relief when trading players. Vargas is due almost $4 million the rest of the season.

If Vargas, 36, does go, which is far from a certainty, it would be the first time in his 14-season major-league career that he gets traded during a season. His three previous trades — none since 2012 — came during the winter.