MIAMI — Jason Vargas’ surgically repaired right hand is not healing as quickly as the Mets expected, and given the schedule outlined by manager Mickey Callaway, it could be about two weeks at least until he returns to the majors.

The lefthander joined the Mets here Monday after spending a few days in Port St. Lucie. Vargas will throw another simulated game Thursday as he and the team wait for his right palm to heal.

“From what I’ve been told, the palm takes a while to seal up,” Vargas said. “Taking a little more time to completely seal up than anticipated.”

It’s just a flesh wound — ’tis but a (deep) scratch — on his glove hand following March 20 surgery to remove his fractured hamate bone. But Vargas is still using an L-screen when pitching and has not caught baseballs, the worry being that the wound could reopen if it is not healed sufficiently.

Callaway has said Vargas probably will need to pitch in a minor-league rehab game — a step up from a sim game — before being activated. Vargas threw about 85 pitches in his simulated game Saturday and is on a normal every-five-days schedule, so it will be a couple of turns through his own disabled-list rotation before he is ready, barring a change in plans.

Yo knows Miami

Yoenis Cespedes, who said Sunday night that he had been fighting a fever, was feeling well enough to play Monday. “He wasn’t hesitating when he was in the lineup,” Callaway said.

It might have helped that Cespedes entered the series with a .296/.355/.520 slash line with five homers and 17 RBIs in 24 games at Marlins Park.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Split decision

Catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki each started four of the first eight games, combining for a .222/.364/.370 slash line with two extra-base hits and four RBIs.

“It seems like they’re on board with what they’re doing and going out there and making sure they prepare with the starting pitcher,” Callaway said. “They’re doing a great job of calling a game.”