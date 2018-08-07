Like an unfortunate metaphor for Jason Vargas’ season, dark clouds loomed and thunder boomed just beyond Citi Field in the opening moments of his outing Tuesday against the Reds. And then the rain came, turning those opening moments into Vargas’ only moments in perhaps the strangest outing of his strange season.

In the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Reds, Vargas pitched for about 9 minutes. A thunderstorm delayed the game for 1 hour, 40 minutes. When the rain relented, Vargas yielded to Paul Sewald and a de facto bullpen game for the Mets.

Vargas’ night: 14 pitches, four batters, one out, three hits, three runs.

His ERA on the season: 8.75.

The Mets’ bullpen actually managed all right after Sewald allowed the two runners he inherited from Vargas to score. Sewald and four rookies gave up three runs — one on a pinch-hit homer by former Met Dilson Herrera — in 8 2⁄3 innings. Cincy’s Sal Romano held the Mets to one run in six innings, and they totaled only four hits on the night.

Theoretical contention in 2019 for the Mets hinges on many maybes. Among them: Maybe Vargas will bounce back to be a serviceable starting pitcher.

This year, his first with the Mets, he has not been. Manager Mickey Callaway, however, still tries to put on his happy face when discussing the lefthander, insisting the Mets are the best version of themselves when Vargas is in the rotation and that if Vargas could just get on a normal five-game schedule for a prolonged stretch, he should be better off.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Normalcy didn’t come Tuesday. It wasn’t clear why the Mets and Reds started playing with a storm approaching the ballpark, but the elements thwarted Vargas’ latest attempt at Callaway’s simplified goal for him the rest of the season: just pitch.

“We need him to be built up innings-wise so he can get out next year and haul a bunch of innings for us,” Callaway said. “We all feel confident that Jason, when he gets going, gets on a good schedule, that he’s going to be competitive.”

This season has been abnormal in every way for Vargas, right from the beginning, when he signed with the Mets after spring training had already started. Since then: two injuries (neither to his pitching arm), skipped and delayed starts, and downright ineffectiveness.

Vargas’ start — if you could call it that — Tuesday was his second normal turn through the rotation in a row, one shy of his season high. Callaway said his hope for Vargas for the rest of the season revolved around eating innings, though pitching deeper would also mean a degree of effectiveness. Vargas hasn’t seen the sixth inning in any of his dozen outings this year and averaged about 4 1⁄3 per start before Tuesday’s outlier.

Those aren’t the typical numbers for a starting pitcher on a contending team.

“You can’t ever predict how a guy’s going to come into next year based off what he did the end of the year before,” said Callaway, who has spoken in recent weeks of using August and September as a chance to evaluate the Mets’ roster to see what they have for 2019. “We would like [Vargas] to have some success at the end of the season to be able to build up his innings so when he comes back next year, if he’s in a good spot and everything’s going well, he can continue to pitch and try to be the guy he was [in 2017].”