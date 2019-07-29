Jason Vargas is gone, but he’s not going far.

The Mets are trading the veteran lefthander to the Phillies, a source said, their second deal in as many days after they acquired righthander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Vargas, 36, is 6-5 and has a 4.01 ERA — including a 3.27 mark since April 19 — and 1.27 WHIP this season, a significant improvement over his 2018 numbers. With the Mets struggling at or under .500 since early May, he was one of the players, along with Zack Wheeler and Todd Frazier, most likely to be moved by Wednesday's trade deadline. Vargas has an $8 million team option (or $2 million buyout) for 2020.

This is the second year in a row the Mets have made a small trade-deadline deal with the Phillies, an NL East rival. Last year, they traded infielder Asdrubal Cabrera for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome (who is missing the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery late last year).

The Mets have just one more series against the Phillies this season, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.