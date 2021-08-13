The Mets placed shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list about an hour before Friday’s series opener against the Dodgers with what the team is calling back spasms.

Manager Luis Rojas, who said Baez’s issue was in the "lower back/hip area," foreshadowed the move during his pregame news conference when he said Baez wasn’t feeling better.

"Not a lot of improvement — just same status," Rojas said. "Right now, he's day-to-day. Maybe availability off the bench . . . We're probably going to have more discussion a little more thoroughly into this lower back/hip area, where he's feeling this, and see what's actually better for him."

Baez injured himself on a swing on Sunday. His IL stint was backdated, but only to Thursday because he was used as a pinch hitter on Wednesday.

In 10 games with the Mets since being acquired from the Cubs on July 30, Baez is batting .171 with two homers, three RBIs and 14 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances.

Jonathan Villar started at shortstop for the fourth consecutive game. The Mets called up infielder Travis Blankenhorn from Triple-A Syracuse.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets also sent Trevor Williams to Syracuse. Williams started the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Washington and was charged with one run in 4 1/3 innings in his Mets debut.

Lindor improving

Francisco Lindor (right oblique strain) took batting practice righthanded off a pitching machine on the field before the game. Rojas said Lindor is not yet taking live swings lefthanded.

"He's doing really good," Rojas said of Lindor, who hasn’t played since July 16. "He's had a really good week. Still don't have the timeline for him. This week was outstanding for him. He’s progressing well. It's looking strong and he’s feeling more confident with some of those rotational movements that the oblique [injury] can restrain you from doing."

Billy, don’t be a hero

Billy McKinney, who had 91 at-bats for the Mets earlier this season, started in rightfield and hit eighth for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is the third team in 2021 for the former Yankee; he started the year in Milwaukee before the Brewers traded him to the Mets.

McKinney hit .220 with five home runs for the Mets and was batting .178 in 45 at-bats for the Dodgers. The Mets traded him to Los Angeles on July 21 for minor-league outfielder Carlos Rincon.