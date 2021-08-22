LOS ANGELES — If the Mets are going to save their season, Sunday brought a blueprint for how: timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and their usual good pitching — plus a spark from Javier Baez and others returning from the injured list.

The Mets beat the Dodgers, 7-2, to finish their West Coast road trip with two wins in seven games. In both series, against San Francisco and Los Angeles, they were at risk of getting swept but won both finales.

Batting third and playing shortstop in his return from a 10-day stay on the IL, Baez was the catalyst of the Mets’ typically dormant offense, finishing 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

He was at the center of a pair of Mets rallies, which — combined with Marcus Stroman’s six innings of two-run ball — helped them improve to 61-63 and remain seven games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

"He’s a game-changer," Stroman said of Baez. "He’s a guy that brings a lot of fear to opposing pitchers when he steps in the box. He’s someone who can make something magical happen at any moment."

The scoring-palooza also featured big days from J.D. Davis (2-for-3, four RBIs) and Brandon Nimmo (2-for-3, two walks).

The Mets struck for three runs in the opening inning against lefthander David Price (four innings, three runs). It was the first time they scored in the first inning since Aug. 10 and the first time they scored multiple runs in the first inning since July 23.

"It really impacts the game, to have a little bit of separation. That first inning helped a lot," manager Luis Rojas said. "There was more of a relief from an offensive standpoint — and also from the pitching side. A lot of our starters, our relievers feel like they’re always pitching in a one-run game."

Said Stroman: "That was awesome to see. I knew they would come around at some point."

Highlighting that sequence, initiated by a Brandon Nimmo walk, was third-base coach Gary DiSarcina waving everybody home.

On Baez’s double to left-centerfield, Nimmo scored from first. On Davis’ single through the right side of the infield, Baez scored from second. On Jonathan Villar’s single to center, Davis also scored from second, with Villar taking second on the throw home and third on catcher Will Smith’s throwing error.

Baserunning has been a weakness for the Mets this year, and at times that has included a conservative approach by DiSarcina, worsened by the team’s poor performance with runners in scoring position. FanGraphs’ baserunning stat — BsR — has the Mets tied with the Nationals for last in the majors at minus-15.2 runs attributed to baserunning.

"We have to create stuff," Rojas said. "We haven’t been hitting with runners in scoring position, we haven’t been doing a lot of things."

In the seventh, Baez started another rally, with a two-out hustle double lined to leftfield. Davis followed with a two-run home run, his fifth of the year and first since July 17.

The Dodgers broke through against Stroman just once, with Cody Bellinger’s two-run single in the fourth. Stroman struck out six and walked two. "He’s been outstanding," Rojas said.

In this 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, the Mets are 2-8. The final three games are against the Giants at Citi Field beginning Tuesday. Then comes the dessert after two weeks of vegetables: 15 straight against the lowly Nationals and Marlins.

With more of this from Baez — and Francisco Lindor, expected back any day now — it might get interesting.

"Even when I was out, I was trying to bring my energy and bring my happiness to the team, to the dugout," Baez said. "I know we’ve being going through a good struggle right now. We understand that we’re playing really good teams. We got the talent to be up there. I hope it comes back to us pretty soon."