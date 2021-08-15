TODAY'S PAPER
Mets manager Luis Rojas wants to see Javier Baez shagging grounders before return from injured list

Mets shortstop Javier Baez walks to the dugout

Mets shortstop Javier Baez walks to the dugout against the Cincinnati Reds during an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Several of the Mets took optional early batting practice and infield before Sunday night’s game. Javier Baez wasn’t one of them, but manager Luis Rojas still believes that he could return in the minimum amount of time from the back spasms that landed him on the 10-day injured list Friday. He is eligible to return Aug. 22, the last day of the club’s West Coast road trip.

"For me, in my head, I expect him [back]," Rojas said. " I still want to see how he progresses with treatment. He hasn’t done any baseball activities for the last couple days. He’s not able to do those so he’s not close."

Acquiring Baez from the Cubs was the Mets’ big move before the July 30 MLB trading deadline. Though he’d been dealing with a heel issue, Baez said he was not injured. Though expected to play second base when Francisco Lindor returns, Baez played 10 games at shortstop with the Mets. He was batting .171 with two home runs and three RBI when he hit the IL.

"I want to see how he responds and see how early he can take grounders," Rojas said. "That’s what’s going to dictate if he’s back right after the 10."

 

Syndergaard ready for next step

Noah Syndergaard, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, was playing catch in the outfield before Sunday’s game and Rojas said he "felt great" after throwing off the pitcher’s mound on Friday."

The next step in the rehab process will be to have the righthander pitch to hitters, which is likely to happen at some point this week. With only 45 games left in the season, it’s possible that the only way Syndergaard contributes in September is as a relief pitcher.

Conforto up to No. 2 in batting order

Michael Conforto was moved up to the No. 2 slot in the batting order on Sunday. The rightfielder, who had spent much of the season in a slump is swinging a hot bat. Entering play on Sunday, he had reached base in 13 straight games and over that span had a slash line of .316/.409/.988 with two home runs.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

