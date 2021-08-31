No one is booing Javier Baez or the Mets now.

Trailing by four runs entering the ninth inning, the Mets rallied to beat the Marlins, 6-5, in the first of two games on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Michael Conforto delivered the final hit as he stroked a two-out single to left to tie the game at 5. The winning run scored when Miami catcher-turned-leftfielder Jorge Alfaro booted the ball for an error.

Baez -- about five hours after apologizing to Mets fans along with Francisco Lindor for Sunday’s "thumbs down" incident – came all the way around from first to score the winning run with a headfirst slide.

Baez had hit a two-out, RBI infield single to deep short to bring the Mets to within a run.

"Incredible final inning by the guys," Conforto said. "Obviously, Javy doing his thing. Incredible awareness to know that ball got away and score to win the game. That's huge. It says a lot about the guys. Especially today."

After the on-field celebration, Baez and some of his teammates spent the next few minutes searching the grass and dirt in front of home plate for, apparently, an earring Baez had lost during his mad dash to the plate.

Even as long as 45 minutes after the win, Mets grounds crew members, security guards and even team president Sandy Alderson were scouring the grass and dirt for the earring.

It was Alderson who, on Sunday, issued a statement castigating the Mets players for Baez’s comments that the thumbs-down gesture was directed at fans who had been booing the team during its recent slide.

Is all forgiven?

"I don’t know what one game does," Conforto said. "But I can tell you that the guys wanted to win this one about as badly as any other game we’ve played. In short, winning cures everything."

Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to make it 5-3. One out later, Dom Smith singled and Pete Alonso doubled to bring Baez to the plate to chants of his name from the small crowd of a few thousand for the completion of a suspended game from April 11.

The Mets spent the morning meeting about and then apologizing for the thumbs-down incident. The Mets concluded that making gestures intended to boo the fans is not something they want to continue doing.

Owner Steve Cohen Tweeted, "Glad to hear our players apologizing to the fans. Let’s get behind our players today and go out and win 2 today!"

After the stirring rally, Cohen Tweeted: "Sometimes, baseball can be pure joy. I’m so happy for the players."

The teams were set to play Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game (reduced to seven innings) beginning at 7 p.m.

According to official scorer Howie Karpin, the first game resumed after a delay of four months, 19 days, 23 hours and 55 minutes.

That’s how long it took between Marcus Stroman’s ninth and final pitch in a driving rainstorm on April 11 (before the game, which never should have been started, was suspended) and Taijuan Walker’s first pitch on Tuesday.

Since Tuesday’s day game was a continuation of April 11, it started with a runner on first base and the Marlins’ No. 3 hitter at the plate. Miami had to change five players in its lineup from April 11 because they were no longer on the roster.

The Mets had to change the bottom three in their order, including a new third baseman for Luis Guillorme, who is on the injured list.

Manager Luis Rojas chose not to use Baez in the new lineup and instead inserted Jonathan Villar at third base. Villar homered in the fifth for the Mets’ first run.

Walker needed 100 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in what was officially his fourth relief appearance in 133 career outings.

Lindor received a mix of boos and cheers before his first at-bat. Baez was booed lustily when he pinch hit for Jeff McNeil in the eighth.

Before the game, the Mets placed Tomas Nido back in the injured list with a left thumb sprain and called up catcher Chance Sisco from Triple-A Syracuse. Sisco walked in front of Nimmo’s ninth-inning homer.