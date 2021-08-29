TODAY'S PAPER
Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor key Mets' win to take series from Nationals

Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets

Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets celebrates his fourth inning two run home run against the Washington Nationals with teammate Michael Conforto #30 at Citi Field on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
With a 9-4 win on Sunday, the Mets did what they were supposed to do: Take a series from the Nationals.

Now comes the tricky part: Doing that against a bunch of other teams.

Against Washington during this miserable month, the Mets are 5-1. Against everybody else, they are 3-18.

The Mets haven’t won a series against a team other than the Nats, who traded most of their best players last month, since they hosted the Blue Jays on July 23-25.

 

This win was a well-rounded one, with a decent performance from Tylor Megill (five innings, two runs) and Mets rallies in five separate innings with five run-scoring hits from five different players.

Francisco Lindor, dancing down the third-base line, deked Nationals righthander Erick Fedde into a balk, allowing Lindor to score in the first inning. Javier Baez crushed a two-run homer into the second deck in left-centerfield in the fourth. Pete Alonso (3-for-4) had an RBI single in the fifth. Dominic Smith had a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth. Jonathan Villar (3-for-5) followed with a two-run shot. Lindor added a two-run double in the eighth.

Altogether, the Mets (63-67) reached Fedde for six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Megill was better. The lone hit against him was Josh Bell’s two-run blast in the fourth inning, scoring Juan Soto (who walked twice on eight pitches against Megill).

That was a major rebound for Megill, who failed to finish four innings against the Giants in his previous outing.

